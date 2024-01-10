en English
Business

Fluctuations in Non-Ferrous and Minor Metals Prices: A Peek into the Metals Trade

By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:05 am EST
Fluctuations in Non-Ferrous and Minor Metals Prices: A Peek into the Metals Trade

Non-ferrous and minor metals, key components in the commodities market, experienced noteworthy price fluctuations on January 9. The oscillations represent a broader trend in metal commodity prices, influenced by a cocktail of variables from supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, to economic indicators.

Aluminum Takes a Dip

Aluminum prices took a slight downturn, decreasing by 0.27% to $2247.00 per tonne. The drop in Aluminum, used extensively in transportation, packaging, and construction, may have implications on these industries and the broader economy.

Copper and Lead Prices Inch Up

Copper, a barometer for the global economy due to its widespread use, saw a marginal increase of 0.06% to $8407.50 per tonne. Similarly, lead prices experienced a slight rise of 0.29% to $2067.00 per tonne, reflecting subtle shifts in the commodities market.

Nickel and Zinc Shine

Nickel, essential in stainless steel production, experienced a more significant increase of 0.74%, reaching $16320.00 per tonne. Zinc, used to galvanize steel and prevent corrosion, saw its prices go up by 0.64%, closing at $2528.00 per tonne, a promising sign for industries reliant on these metals.

Tin Prices Decrease, Molybdenum and Cobalt Steady

On the other hand, tin prices experienced a decrease of 0.47%, settling at $24485.00 per tonne. Meanwhile, prices for molybdenum and cobalt, used in high-strength alloys and batteries respectively, held steady at $43000.00 and $29135.00 per tonne, providing a semblance of stability amidst the flux.

These price changes offer a glimpse into the volatile world of the metals trade, with implications reaching far beyond the commodities market. Investors and traders should monitor these fluctuations closely, as they provide valuable insights to inform their decisions and strategies.

Business Economy
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

