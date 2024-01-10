Fluctuations in Non-Ferrous and Minor Metals Prices: A Peek into the Metals Trade

Non-ferrous and minor metals, key components in the commodities market, experienced noteworthy price fluctuations on January 9. The oscillations represent a broader trend in metal commodity prices, influenced by a cocktail of variables from supply and demand dynamics, geopolitical events, to economic indicators.

Aluminum Takes a Dip

Aluminum prices took a slight downturn, decreasing by 0.27% to $2247.00 per tonne. The drop in Aluminum, used extensively in transportation, packaging, and construction, may have implications on these industries and the broader economy.

Copper and Lead Prices Inch Up

Copper, a barometer for the global economy due to its widespread use, saw a marginal increase of 0.06% to $8407.50 per tonne. Similarly, lead prices experienced a slight rise of 0.29% to $2067.00 per tonne, reflecting subtle shifts in the commodities market.

Nickel and Zinc Shine

Nickel, essential in stainless steel production, experienced a more significant increase of 0.74%, reaching $16320.00 per tonne. Zinc, used to galvanize steel and prevent corrosion, saw its prices go up by 0.64%, closing at $2528.00 per tonne, a promising sign for industries reliant on these metals.

Tin Prices Decrease, Molybdenum and Cobalt Steady

On the other hand, tin prices experienced a decrease of 0.47%, settling at $24485.00 per tonne. Meanwhile, prices for molybdenum and cobalt, used in high-strength alloys and batteries respectively, held steady at $43000.00 and $29135.00 per tonne, providing a semblance of stability amidst the flux.

These price changes offer a glimpse into the volatile world of the metals trade, with implications reaching far beyond the commodities market. Investors and traders should monitor these fluctuations closely, as they provide valuable insights to inform their decisions and strategies.