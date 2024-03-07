Floyd County Secures $2.7M Federal Grant for Business Park Expansion, Boosting Local Economy

Floyd County in Virginia has embarked on an ambitious project to expand the Floyd Regional Commerce Center, thanks to a substantial $2.7 million grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. This financial injection is aimed at developing essential infrastructure like roads and utilities to support the growth of the business park. With around 59 acres still available for development, this initiative marks a significant step towards attracting more businesses to the area, promising economic transformation and job creation.

Strategic Development in the Heart of Virginia

The Floyd Regional Commerce Center, spanning 170 acres, has become a cornerstone for local economic development. Currently, only 6.4 acres are developed and accessible, leaving much room for growth. The grant aims to extend crucial infrastructure into the undeveloped 59-acre section, expected to yield about 27 buildable acres after development. According to Lydeana Martin, Floyd County's community and economic development director, the challenging terrain of the mountains makes development an expensive endeavor, yet crucial for economic strengthening. The federal grant, bolstered by $680,000 of local funds, signifies a major investment in the region's future.

Impact on Local Economy and Job Creation

The expansion of the Floyd Regional Commerce Center not only promises to attract new businesses but also supports the growth of existing ones. Hollingsworth & Vose, a key player in the manufacturing sector within the park, is undergoing a $40.2 million expansion, expected to create additional jobs and expand its operational capacity. The park is also home to Thomas Industrial Fabrication and the Floyd Innovation Center, housing diverse businesses from poultry supply to computer consulting. The addition of Pragmatic Environmental Solutions Co. in a recently completed facility underscores the park's role in fostering innovation and sustainable business practices.

Looking Towards a Bright Future

The grant's impact extends beyond immediate infrastructure development. It lays the foundation for sustainable economic growth, job creation, and business diversification in Floyd County. As the second phase of the commerce center's development progresses, local officials, including Governor Glenn Youngkin, express optimism for the region's economic future. This project not only addresses the current needs of the Floyd Regional Commerce Center but also sets a precedent for how federal and local funding can synergize to uplift local economies.

This strategic investment in infrastructure heralds a new era of economic opportunity for Floyd County. By fostering a conducive environment for business expansion and innovation, the project promises to transform the local economy, creating a sustainable future for residents and businesses alike. The Floyd Regional Commerce Center, with its expanded capacity and modern facilities, positions itself as a beacon of economic development in Virginia, ready to welcome the next wave of innovation and industry.