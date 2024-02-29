FLO Champions Equity with 40% EV Charging Stations in Underserved Communities

Addressing the dual challenges of climate change and social equity, FLO, a prominent North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company, has made a groundbreaking announcement. Nearly 40% of its charging stations now serve low-income or historically underserved communities, a move aligning with the Justice40 initiative and underscoring FLO's commitment to equitable EV infrastructure.

Advertisment

Expanding Access in Urban Landscapes

Partnering with the Department of Public Works in Hills, Mich., FLO has installed close to 500 Level 2 charging stations throughout the city. This strategic deployment not only boosts the urban charging infrastructure but also paves the way for more inclusive EV adoption. The initiative is complemented by the recent co-sponsorship of the Equitable EV Charging Act, aiming to streamline the permitting process and establish clear criteria for curbside chargers, specifically benefiting residents of multi-family housing.

Addressing Equity Concerns

Advertisment

According to , equity remains a significant barrier to EV adoption within lower-income and minority communities. Home charging options are often inaccessible, leaving these populations at a disadvantage. FLO's deployment of curbside and public Level 2 charging stations as part of their Justice40 initiative represents a crucial step towards mitigating this disparity, ensuring that the transition to EVs is equitable across all demographics.

FLO's Vision for the Future

FLO's efforts reflect a broader vision of not just expanding EV infrastructure but doing so in a way that addresses social inequities. With over 100,000 charging stations across , FLO is at the forefront of the EV charging industry, demonstrating what 'EV charging done right' means in practice. Their commitment to assembling high-quality charging stations with care in and is a testament to their dedication to quality, accessibility, and sustainability.

As FLO continues to expand its network and champion equity within the EV industry, the implications for communities across are profound. Not only does this initiative support environmental sustainability, but it also promotes social justice, ensuring that the benefits of clean transportation are accessible to all. FLO's approach serves as a model for how companies can contribute to a more equitable and sustainable future.