Automotive

Fisker Ocean SUV’s Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: December 30, 2023 at 6:13 pm EST
Fisker Ocean SUV's Hefty Price Increase Shakes Up the Market

In a surprising move, the price of a popular SUV, the Fisker Ocean, has seen a dramatic increase of $16,000, sending ripples across the automotive market. This significant price hike has triggered extensive dialogue and speculation among potential buyers, industry insiders, and market analysts.

The Unraveling of the Price Surge

The reasons behind the price hike have not been explicitly detailed. However, several factors could explain this unexpected rise. Inflation has significantly driven up the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) for vehicles, leading to a surge in transaction prices paid by consumers. The median transaction price for vehicles has risen from $30,000 in 2019 to an astounding $40,000 in 2023. Additionally, the recent updates and enhancements to the 2023 Kia Seltos, an SUV model in the same category, may have exerted upward pressure on the price range of the Fisker Ocean.

The Impact on the Electric Vehicle Market

This price increase has not deterred consumers. Instead, it has led to a surge in demand and a 300% increase in Electric Vehicle (EV) deliveries in the last quarter of 2023. The resulting uptick in Fisker’s shares is a testament to this increased demand. Projections for 2024 suggest that new vehicle inventory will reach pre-pandemic levels, with 3 million vehicles available, potentially easing pricing pressure. Electric vehicle sales in the US are expected to hit records, constituting nearly 24% of the market.

Looking Ahead: The Future of the Automotive Market

The automotive industry is grappling with the challenges of inventory rebalancing and price stabilization. With new car prices skyrocketing in recent years, the average transaction price for new cars has surged to an average price of $47,936, marking roughly a 60% increase over the last decade. The industry is expected to return to a state of equilibrium in late 2024. Meanwhile, Rivian Automotive, a challenger in the electric vehicle production, is aiming to rival Tesla, Ford, and General Motors with its adventure-styled vehicles, and has seen a surge in shares following the initial deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck.

Automotive Business Economy
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

