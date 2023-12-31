Fisher’s Forecast: Optimistic Outlook for Investors in 2024

The landscape of the U.S. market in 2024 looks promising, influenced by technological innovation, consumer spending trends, and governmental fiscal policies. The projected GDP growth rate is around 1.5%, suggesting a resilient economy. The S&P 500 outlook indicates a target range of 4,850 to 4,950 by year-end, with potential for higher peaks. Expert analyses quell concerns about a potential economic slowdown in the first half of 2024, suggesting a lower likelihood of a full-blown recession due to strong labor markets, corporate earnings resilience, and adaptive monetary policies.

A Look at PayPal’s Prospects

PayPal, despite having a disappointing year in 2023 with the stock down 11%, shows optimism for 2024. New CEO, Alex Chriss, is steering the company towards efficiency and profitability. The company is in a strong financial position, with forecasted free cash flow of $4.6 billion in 2023 and $4.8 billion of net cash on the balance sheet. The potential decrease in inflation and interest rates in 2024 could lead to accelerated growth in payments volume and revenue. Currently, PayPal shares are trading at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1, creating a potential opportunity for investors.

U.S. Economic Momentum

U.S. economic data points to significant momentum for 2024. Indicators include higher consumer spending, real wage gains, and a spike in consumer confidence. The Michigan index reflects growing confidence that inflation was trending lower. The Federal Reserve signals that it’s likely done raising interest rates to curb inflation, shifting the market focus to risks beyond monetary policy, such as the outlook for the economy, earnings, and the November U.S. Presidential election.

Geopolitical Risks and Credit Card Debt

Despite the optimism, the Biden administration remains alert to geopolitical risks such as Russia’s ongoing war in Ukraine and disruptions in world trade caused by attacks in the Red Sea. The administration is also keeping an eye on rising credit card debt but sees it as a return to normal levels of delinquencies or debt levels. Record increases in wealth among Americans of all income levels and people of color are expected to help offset the increases.