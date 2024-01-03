First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

First Solar, a noted name in the renewable energy landscape, had a bittersweet 2023, as its stock value rose by 15% yet fell short of the S&P 500’s 24% gain. The company’s Q3 results mirrored this mixed performance, outperforming earnings expectations at $2.50 per share but underdelivering on revenues, marking only a 27% rise to $801 million.

First Solar’s Performance in Broader Context

Over the last three years, First Solar’s stock has made impressive strides, with a 70% growth compared to the S&P 500’s 25% rise. However, inconsistency has marred its performance, marked by negative returns in 2021 and underperformance against the S&P 500 in 2021 and 2023. This pattern mirrors the broader challenge faced by many individual stocks, including tech giants, in consistently outdoing the S&P 500.

Long-term Prospects Remain Positive

Despite these fluctuations, the long-term prospects for First Solar remain upbeat, fueled by improving macroeconomic conditions like easing inflation and potential cuts in interest rates. The Inflation Reduction Act, with $370 billion in clean energy incentives, is expected to give the sector a significant boost, with First Solar set to benefit significantly from its plans to sell up to $700 million in tax credits.

First Solar’s Operational Outlook and Future Prospects

Further, easing supply chain issues are anticipated to improve the company’s supply and margins, with projections indicating a potential hike in gross margins from 20% to 30% over the next three years. First Solar’s operational outlook is also robust, with a bookings backlog extending till 2030 and solar energy projected to constitute a much larger share of U.S. electricity generation by 2035. With these factors in perspective, a positive outlook on First Solar is maintained, with a price estimate pegged at $211, approximately 50% higher than the current market price.