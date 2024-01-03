en English
Business

First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 9:36 am EST
First Solar: A Mixed Bag in 2023, but a Bright Future Ahead

First Solar, a noted name in the renewable energy landscape, had a bittersweet 2023, as its stock value rose by 15% yet fell short of the S&P 500’s 24% gain. The company’s Q3 results mirrored this mixed performance, outperforming earnings expectations at $2.50 per share but underdelivering on revenues, marking only a 27% rise to $801 million.

First Solar’s Performance in Broader Context

Over the last three years, First Solar’s stock has made impressive strides, with a 70% growth compared to the S&P 500’s 25% rise. However, inconsistency has marred its performance, marked by negative returns in 2021 and underperformance against the S&P 500 in 2021 and 2023. This pattern mirrors the broader challenge faced by many individual stocks, including tech giants, in consistently outdoing the S&P 500.

Long-term Prospects Remain Positive

Despite these fluctuations, the long-term prospects for First Solar remain upbeat, fueled by improving macroeconomic conditions like easing inflation and potential cuts in interest rates. The Inflation Reduction Act, with $370 billion in clean energy incentives, is expected to give the sector a significant boost, with First Solar set to benefit significantly from its plans to sell up to $700 million in tax credits.

First Solar’s Operational Outlook and Future Prospects

Further, easing supply chain issues are anticipated to improve the company’s supply and margins, with projections indicating a potential hike in gross margins from 20% to 30% over the next three years. First Solar’s operational outlook is also robust, with a bookings backlog extending till 2030 and solar energy projected to constitute a much larger share of U.S. electricity generation by 2035. With these factors in perspective, a positive outlook on First Solar is maintained, with a price estimate pegged at $211, approximately 50% higher than the current market price.

Business Economy Energy
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

