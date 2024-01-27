First Financial Bancorp Unveils Strong Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results

In a comprehensive review of the 2023 financial landscape, First Financial Bancorp revealed strong fourth-quarter and full-year results, sparking interest across the finance sector. President and CEO, Archie Brown, underlined the company's robust performance, with adjusted earnings per share at $0.62, a return on assets of 1.37%, and a return on tangible common equity ratio of 22.2%.

Impressive Financial Metrics Despite Rising Costs

The net interest margin was robust at 4.26%, despite escalating funding costs. The balance sheet indicated a positive trajectory with loans swelling by $286 million and average deposits by $416 million on an annualized basis. Non-interest income and expenses fell short of expectations, with a significant $4.6 million loss on a trade at Bannockburn affecting foreign exchange income.

Steady Asset Quality Amidst Financial Fluctuations

Asset quality remained steady, with net charge-offs at 46 basis points, primarily due to a single borrower fraud relationship. The company also reported a record year with total revenue of $840.2 million, marking an 18.5% surge over the prior year, and significant balance sheet growth responding to the interest rate environment.

CFO Insights on Financial Metrics and Coming Year

Chief Financial Officer Jamie Anderson shed light on financial metrics, including net interest margin contraction due to higher deposit costs and loan growth concentrated in specific sectors. The bank's asset quality metrics were stable, with a conservative allowance for credit losses at 1.29% of total loans. First Financial remains well-capitalized, with regulatory ratios exceeding internal and regulatory targets.

Looking forward to 2024, the company displays cautious optimism about asset quality. This detailed financial wrap-up paints a promising picture for First Financial Bancorp while indicating it is well-equipped to face the challenges and opportunities that 2024 may present.