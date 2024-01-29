Finland's Consumer Confidence Shows Recovery Despite Persistent Economic Concerns

In a subtle flicker of hope, Finland's consumer confidence showed signs of recovery in January 2024, despite remaining in the negatives, as per recent data from Statistics Finland. The consumer confidence index rose to -9.1 from -13.3 in December, marking a five-month high. However, it still lagged behind the long-term average of -2.4. The data was gathered from a pool of 1,290 respondents between January 1 and 18.

Finnish households' economic outlook

Contrary to the slight improvement in the confidence index, Finnish households' views of their current economic situation remained low. They seemed to adopt a more optimistic stance towards their economic situation for the upcoming 12 months, suggesting a glimmer of hope amid the prevailing economic gloom.

Purchasing intentions, however, remained very low, reflecting households' perception that the current period does not favor the procurement of durable goods. The intention to purchase dwellings dipped further, indicating the continuation of a cautious approach towards major financial decisions.

Consumer price inflation and unemployment concerns

Despite the marginal improvement in consumer confidence, concerns about consumer price inflation continued to loom large, remaining high and unchanged. Households' expectations regarding the national unemployment rate were slightly less negative, though still pessimistic, pointing towards an ongoing apprehension about job security and stability.

Industrial sentiment shows recovery

In parallel with consumer sentiment, the Confederation of Finnish Industries reported an eight-month high in industrial sentiment. The industrial confidence index bounced back to -13 in January from -19 in December. This too, however, was below its long-term average of +1. Except for construction, all major industries displayed signs of improvement.

Nonetheless, the anticipation of a decrease in production in the near future coupled with falling order backlogs presents a potential hurdle in the path of industrial recovery. The economic sentiment in Finland as of January paints a picture of cautious optimism amidst persistent concerns about inflation and unemployment.