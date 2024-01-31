Financial Struggle Grips Bulgaria: CITUB Study Highlights Income Shortfalls

In a stark depiction of financial strain, a study by the Institute for Social and Trade Union Studies at the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions of Bulgaria (CITUB) reveals that over 1.6 million Bulgarians, representing 64% of the population, are grappling with meeting their basic needs due to inadequate incomes. The burgeoning cost of living, outpacing average wages in the country, is pushing a significant part of the populace into economic hardship, painting a somber picture of the prevailing challenges.

Income Inadequacies

The CITUB study delineated that a single working individual needs a net monthly income of 726 to meet essential expenses, marking a significant surge from the previous year. For a family of three, comprising two working adults and a child, the requisite income further stretches to 1,307. Plamen Dimitrov, the president of the trade union, highlighted the crux of the issue: a majority of the working insured persons are receiving wages below the level necessary to support an individual.

Soaring Living Costs

Adding to the financial strain, CITUB Vice President Violeta Ivanova pointed out a counterintuitive economic phenomenon. Despite a relatively lower inflation rate, the prices of essential food items have surged by 7.2% annually. The escalating living costs, particularly the price of food, further compound the difficulties faced by many Bulgarians, making it increasingly hard to afford basic living standards.

Bulgaria's Economic Struggles

This situation underscores the financial difficulties that are rampant in Bulgaria. The increasing gap between income and living costs is squeezing the economic stability of a large part of the population. As the struggle to meet basic needs intensifies, the economic challenges facing Bulgaria become increasingly evident. A broad-based solution, addressing wage levels and price regulations, is imperative to alleviate the financial strain on Bulgaria's populace.