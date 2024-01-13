en English
Analysis

Financial Markets Surge: A Ten Week Winning Streak

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:12 pm EST
Financial Markets Surge: A Ten Week Winning Streak

The financial markets rang the closing bell on a high note, wrapping up the week with a surge that marked the tenth wave of gains in the past eleven weeks. This upward trajectory signifies an era of sustained growth, painting a picture of optimism among investors.

Breaking Down the Numbers

The Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq Composite all ended the week with notable gains. The Dow closed up by 0.3%, the S&P ascended by 1.8%, and the Nasdaq saw a leap of 3.1% for the week. This upward movement marks a switch from the previous week’s market activity, representing the 10th week of positive gains in the last 11 weeks.

U.S. stocks closed with minimal changes on Friday. Mixed bank earnings counterbalanced the cooler-than-expected inflation news. The data revealed that U.S. producer prices surprisingly dipped in December, leading to predictions of a rate cut by the Federal Reserve. The Dow advanced by 0.34%, the S&P 500 escalated by 1.84%, and the Nasdaq climbed by 3.09% for the week. This signifies the most significant weekly percentage climb for the S&P 500 since mid-December and for the Nasdaq since early November.

The S&P 500’s Historic Moment

The S&P 500 is in line to set a new record on Friday. The benchmark index was up by about 0.5% near 4800. If it concludes the day above 4796.56, it will make history by closing at a record high, though still below its intraday high of 4818.62.

Analysing the Trends

A deeper understanding of these market trends, economic indicators, and company performances is available for interested listeners on the CNBCOvertime podcast. The podcast likely delves into the intricacies of these financial movements, with particular reference to ‘2024 X Corp.’, which may serve as an illustrative example of broader market movements.

Analysis Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

