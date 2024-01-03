en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Experts Caution Against Early Year Spending Traps

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:16 am EST
Financial Experts Caution Against Early Year Spending Traps

As the new year rings in, the allure of shopping promotions and discounts often tempts consumers into spending. However, financial experts caution against certain purchases as prices typically escalate at the start of the year. The counsel to defer purchases of outdoor items until late summer or early fall comes as stores anticipate clearing their inventories with discounts. Similarly, it’s advised to avoid booking vacations at the start of the year due to high prices and demand. Opting for off-peak times can result in better deals and fewer crowds.

Avoid Hasty Purchases

For home appliances and electronics, waiting until major holidays like Black Friday and Cyber Monday can lead to significant savings. Gym memberships and winter clothing purchases should also be delayed until later in the year when promotions are more likely. Furniture purchases too should be postponed until holidays like Presidents’ Day when better sales are expected.

Caution with Housing Market and Tax Software

The housing market, being expensive at the start of 2024, should be approached with caution. Purchasing tax software should only be considered after exploring free online options or seeking professional help. By steering clear of these purchases at the beginning of the year, consumers can save money and make more informed financial decisions.

Long-term Financial Planning

Statistics reveal that Americans owed more than 1 trillion in credit card debt as of 2023. To avoid falling into a similar trap, financial experts like Chip Lupo of WalletHub suggest building an emergency fund, setting and sticking to a budget, developing a routine to track finances, and activating safeguards to protect investments and prevent identity theft. The article provides tips for middle-aged investors to avoid spending traps and focus on long-term financial planning. It emphasizes the importance of avoiding unnecessary luxury spending, maintaining a healthy credit score, and being cautious with new debt. The article also highlights the need to pay attention to retirement investing, research before making financial decisions, and diversifying investment portfolios.

0
Business Economy
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hunter Craighill: Breathing Life into Metal Puzzles and Eclectic Designs

By BNN Correspondents

NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker

By Muthana Al-Najjar

KwikClick Inc. Sets Sights on Major Expansion in 2024

By Justice Nwafor

Pan-American Life Insurance Bolsters U.S. Operations with Encova Life Merger

By Saboor Bayat

CAMC to Build Sodium Carbonate Plant in Kazakhstan: A Boost for Local ...
@Business · 44 seconds
CAMC to Build Sodium Carbonate Plant in Kazakhstan: A Boost for Local ...
heart comment 0
PayPal Acquires Honey Science Corp. for $4 Billion in Landmark Deal

By Hadeel Hashem

PayPal Acquires Honey Science Corp. for $4 Billion in Landmark Deal
Silver’s Shine: Versatile Metal Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth

By Salman Khan

Silver's Shine: Versatile Metal Anticipated to Witness Significant Growth
Tikehau Capital Reveals Share and Voting Rights Count in Line with French Regulations

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Tikehau Capital Reveals Share and Voting Rights Count in Line with French Regulations
Digital Brands Group Forecasts Revenue Surge in 2024, Share Prices Jump

By BNN Correspondents

Digital Brands Group Forecasts Revenue Surge in 2024, Share Prices Jump
Latest Headlines
World News
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
36 seconds
NSF Board of Directors Enriched with the Addition of Dean Bergy and Nancy Lurker
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
46 seconds
Unravelling the Surge in Ireland's Public Sector Pension Liabilities
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
46 seconds
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Highlights Importance of Upcoming Russian Elections
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
48 seconds
Vasa Therapeutics Secures $6 Million in Seed Funding for Cardiovascular Aging Therapies
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
58 seconds
Private Equity Firms Bet Big on India’s Healthcare Sector Amidst Digital Health Crunch
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
1 min
Premier League Drama: Liverpool Leads, Manchester United Faces Midfield Challenge
Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024
1 min
Ireland Clinches Historic Fourth Grand Slam in 2023 Six Nations: Looking Ahead to 2024
Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus
1 min
Travis Kelce Talks Past Mistakes, Luxury Cars, and Football Focus
Cumberland's Constitution Park to Get Major Upgrade with New Multi-Use Trails
2 mins
Cumberland's Constitution Park to Get Major Upgrade with New Multi-Use Trails
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
7 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
48 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
1 hour
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
6 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
7 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
8 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app