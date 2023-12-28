en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Financial Experts Advise Against Panic Amid Recession Fears

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: December 28, 2023 at 7:29 am EST
Financial Experts Advise Against Panic Amid Recession Fears

Financial advisors are urging investors not to make drastic changes to their portfolios due to the looming threat of a recession. The unease stems from escalating interest rates, banking instability, and job layoffs. However, experts suggest that investors should stick to their long-term investment strategies rather than succumbing to the pressure of short-term economic shifts.

Sticking to a Long-Term Plan

Certified Financial Planner Amy Hubble, from Radix Financial in Oklahoma City, underlines the importance of adhering to a financial plan designed to suit one’s risk tolerance and objectives. She advises investors to focus on elements within their control like increasing savings, reducing expenditure, consistently investing, diversifying their portfolio, lowering fees, and targeting tax efficiency.

Understanding Market Indicators

Hubble also points out that stock markets, being leading indicators, often adjust in anticipation of future economic conditions, whereas GDP data, a lagging indicator, confirms if a recession has taken place. Therefore, by the time a recession is officially declared, the market might already be on the path to recovery.

The Dangers of Misinterpretation

Other financial experts concur, warning that the human propensity to discern patterns can lead to misinterpretation of economic signals, such as the inverted yield curve. Charles Sachs, a CFP and Chief Investment Officer at Kaufman Rossin Wealth, emphasizes the challenge in accurately forecasting recessions and advises a steady, strategic approach to asset allocation, akin to successful long-term investors like Warren Buffett.

Elliot Herman, a CFP and partner at PRW Wealth Management, reiterates the importance of a diversified portfolio, which can provide both growth opportunities and protection during uncertain times. The consensus among these advisors is unambiguous: investors should resist the urge to make impulsive decisions driven by recession fears and focus on a disciplined, long-term investment approach instead.

0
Business Economy
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kia Motors: A Transformation Journey and the Challenges Ahead

By Quadri Adejumo

CBN Investigator Rejects Rescheduling of Critical TTB Meeting Amidst Union Bank Acquisition Probe

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Xiaomi Steps into the Electric Vehicle Market with Ambitious SU7

By Aqsa Younas Rana

UBS-Credit Suisse Merger: A Paradigm Shift in Big Bank Mergers

By Ebenezer Mensah

Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts: From Ransomware to Data Extortion ...
@Business · 4 mins
Cybersecurity Landscape Shifts: From Ransomware to Data Extortion ...
heart comment 0
Gap’s New CEO Outlines Challenges and Vision for Transformation

By Nitish Verma

Gap's New CEO Outlines Challenges and Vision for Transformation
OPEC Forecasts Significant Shift in Global Oil Dynamics for 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

OPEC Forecasts Significant Shift in Global Oil Dynamics for 2024
Fine Wine Investment: The New Frontier for Portfolio Diversification

By BNN Correspondents

Fine Wine Investment: The New Frontier for Portfolio Diversification
Luxshare Precision to Bolster Ties with Apple by Acquiring Stake in Pegatron’s Kunshan Unit

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Luxshare Precision to Bolster Ties with Apple by Acquiring Stake in Pegatron's Kunshan Unit
Latest Headlines
World News
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
1 min
France in 2023: A Year of Unrest, Democratic Crisis, and Rising Societal Tensions
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
1 min
U.S., Philippines Explore Strengthening Alliance Amid China Tensions
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
2 mins
Letterkenny University Hospital Apologizes for Substandard Patient Care
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
3 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
5 mins
MAFS UK's Shona Manderson Opens Up About Acne Struggle and Relationship with Matt Pilmoor
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
5 mins
Jacques Delors: 'Mr. Europe' and Architect of Modern Europe Passes Away at 98
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
5 mins
HSE Launches Free Nasal Flu Vaccine Initiative for Children Amid Rising Cases
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
7 mins
Tottenham Hotspur's Manager Calls for Early Business in January Transfer Window
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
8 mins
Former Indian Navy Spokesperson Foresees 'Long and Hard Battle Ahead': The Role of INS Imphal
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
3 mins
Israel’s relentless genocide campaign claims more innocent lives, including 2 journalists
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
12 mins
Israeli Airstrike Decimates Residential Area in Beit Lahia: Escalating Conflict and Humanitarian Crisis
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
15 mins
The Aftermath of Israeli Airstrikes: A Tale of Despair and Survival in Gaza
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
45 mins
Israeli Drone Attack in Jenin: Five Palestinians Injured Amid Military Operation
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
53 mins
WFP reports thousands of Afghan refugees expelled from Pakistan empty-handed
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
1 hour
Gaza's Winter Woes: Humanitarian Crisis Intensified by Cold Weather
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
3 hours
Game Informer's 2023 Game of the Year: A Community-Driven Verdict
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
3 hours
Global Efforts Intensify to Counteract Declining Childhood Vaccination Rates
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets
5 hours
Istanbul's Süleyman Seba Street Among World's Top 33 Picturesque Streets

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app