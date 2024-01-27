Financial Crisis Grips Kannada University in Hampi: Seeks Amplified Government Support

In the heartland of Karnataka, the Kannada University in Hampi, an institution unique in its devotion to the promotion of the Kannada language, finds itself ensnared in a financial quandary endangering its basic operations and future development projects. With a sprawling 700-acre campus situated near the historic site of Hampi, the university, established in 1991, serves as a beacon of linguistic preservation not merely for its immediate vicinity, but for the entire state through over two dozen extension centers peppered across the region.

Dependence on Government Funding

Regrettably, the university's financial backbone rests solely on the shaky foundation of government funding, its internal resources for fund mobilization limited to a paltry income from PhD registration fees. This income, totalling around 25 lakh annually, is woefully inadequate to sustain the vast operations of the university.

Unpaid Bills and Vacant Positions

This precarious financial situation reared its ugly head recently when the university's electricity was disconnected for an entire day by Gulbarga Electricity Supply Company due to unpaid bills. The financial crisis has further strained the university's academic resources, leading to a severe shortage of faculty. Nearly 40 teaching posts remain vacant, stretching the existing staff thin and impacting the quality of education.

Seeking Increased Budgetary Support

Compounding its woes, the university has had to put a halt to all development works due to the paucity of government support. In the previous fiscal year, the university had put forth a request for 72 crore for development, an appeal met with a disappointing allocation of just 1.5 crore from the government. As the fiscal year 2024-25 dawns, Kannada University finds itself at a critical juncture, seeking an amplified budgetary support of 133 crore, with 73 crore earmarked specifically for development projects.

The ongoing financial crisis at Kannada University in Hampi is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by institutions reliant on government funding. As the university continues to strive for academic excellence and the promotion of Kannada language, it is crucial for adequate support to be extended to ensure its survival and growth. The plight of Kannada University serves as an alarm bell, indicating a pressing need for sustainable financial models for educational institutions.