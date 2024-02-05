Finance, not Technology, the Key Barrier to Mars Colonization: Former NASA Scientist

Dr. Philip Metzger, a former NASA scientist and now the director of The Stephen W. Hawking Center for Microgravity Research and Education, recently shed light on the potential and the hurdles associated with colonizing Mars and forging a space economy. His insights debunk common misconceptions surrounding the technical and environmental difficulties often associated with deep space exploration, such as dealing with the perchlorates found in Martian soil and combating space radiation. According to Metzger, these challenges are not as insurmountable as they are often portrayed.

A Matter of Finance, Not Technology

Contrary to popular belief, Metzger argues that the principal barrier to establishing a human presence on Mars and venturing beyond isn't technology—it's finance. The required investment, while substantial, is relatively minor when measured against the scale of the global economy. The real challenge, Metzger believes, lies in convincing people to invest this 'trivial' amount in space exploration and colonization.

Need for Widespread Economic Support

Metzger criticizes the genre of literature that discourages investment in space exploration, asserting that it hampers progress. He underscores the urgent need for both government and commercial sector involvement if humanity is to make significant strides in space. With the right levels of commitment and investment, Metzger envisions a series of development scenarios that could lead to a radically transformed civilization by 2070, 2090, or 2120.

Current Billionaire Contributions

Notable billionaires like Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos, and Jared Isaacman are already investing in spaceflight projects, helping to lay the groundwork for this new frontier. However, Metzger feels that their efforts, while commendable, are insufficient when compared to what could be achieved with more widespread economic support. Their contributions, though significant, represent just a fraction of the potential that could be unlocked with broader backing.