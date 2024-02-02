Finance Minister Affirms India's Capital Gains Tax Stability

In an interview following the latest budget release, India's Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, addressed the stability of the country's capital gains tax regime. Sitharaman emphasized that Prime Minister Narendra Modi prioritizes policy stability and does not favor frequent policy changes. This statement was in response to queries about the capital gains tax amid a strong performance by the Indian equities markets over the past three years.

Policy Stability and Consistency

Referencing Modi's time as chief minister, Sitharaman noted his consistent approach, demonstrating a preference for policies to have time to settle before making adjustments. This policy stability is seen as a key factor in the country's economic stability and growth.

Addressing Expectations

Market participants had expectations that Sitharaman might address capital gains tax rationalization and revisit debt taxation changes introduced in the last Union Budget. However, her comments served to reassure investors of the government's commitment to maintaining a stable tax environment.

White Paper Announcement

Additionally, Sitharaman announced the forthcoming release of a white paper. This document will examine the economic mismanagement during the previous regime, providing further insight into the government's economic strategies and priorities.