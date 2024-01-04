en English
Economy

Fiji’s Rising Cost of Living: A Test of Survival Amid New Year Celebrations

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:51 pm EST
As 2024 unveils itself, vendors and taxi drivers in Labasa, Fiji, find themselves under the burden of an escalating cost of living. Rather than reveling in the joy of New Year’s celebrations, individuals such as market vendor Aporosa Tawanakoro and taxi drivers Rakesh Prakash and Iliesa Raiqiso opted to work during the public holiday to sustain their families.

Pressure to Survive

Tawanakoro expressed the strain of having to work six days a week to meet the cost of basic necessities. He appealed to the government to lower the prices of essential commodities such as flour, rice, and sugar. Prakash and Raiqiso echoed these sentiments, with Raiqiso revealing that he spends most of his earnings on food, leaving little for other expenses. He urged the government to implement effective economic policies to alleviate the high cost of living.

Political Voice

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube resonated with these concerns, indicating the rising cost of living as a fundamental issue in Fiji. He stressed the need for the government to prioritize this matter in 2024.

Welfare Schemes and Cost of Living

Adding to the chorus of concern, the Fiji Council of Social Services (FCOSS) voiced apprehension over the reported removal of individuals from social welfare schemes due to the rising cost of living. FCOSS called for a compassionate and holistic approach to address poverty and vulnerability in communities, emphasizing the need for ongoing support for individuals to maintain a basic standard of living.

Government Response

Sitiveni Rabuka, leader of the People’s Alliance Party, criticized Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama for their perceived disconnect with the fears and struggles of the Fijian people. Rabuka emphasized the need for genuine empathy and unveiled the oppressive nature of Sayed-Khaiyum’s Media Decree, the government’s failure to address the cost of living, low wages, and poor health services.

Economy Fiji
