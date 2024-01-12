en English
Bahamas

Fidelity Bank CEO Advocates for a National Development Plan for the Bahamas

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 12, 2024 at 5:33 pm EST
Fidelity Bank CEO Advocates for a National Development Plan for the Bahamas

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Gowon Bowe, the CEO of Fidelity Bank (Bahamas), has highlighted the crucial need for a National Development Plan for the Bahamas. Bowe stressed the significance of such a plan during a crisis, stating that its absence during the pandemic left the nation adrift without a clear course of action.

Structured Approach for Progress

A National Development Plan, Bowe asserts, would pave the way for a structured approach towards progress, even amidst uncertain times. It would serve as a yardstick to evaluate the effectiveness of policymakers and guide the country’s vision and strategy. A consensus-driven plan, incorporating insights from diverse sectors of society, such as businesses, civil society, and government, is what Bowe advocates for.

Ensuring Accountability and Integrity

Such an inclusive plan would not only steer the country’s trajectory but would also foster accountability, precision in execution, and integrity among leaders. Bowe emphasized the dire need for a tangible legacy that leaders can leave for the future generations, rather than leaving behind debts and empty promises.

Beyond Mere Aspirations

Without a proper plan, Bowe cautions, the country’s aspirations would remain just that – mere wishes. His sentiments underscore the pressing need for structured development planning in the Bahamas. The need for a fiscal surplus, the importance of philosophical differences between political parties and the imperative for a consensus on the country’s vision were also issues that Bowe highlighted.

Bahamas Economy
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

