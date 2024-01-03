FEWS NET: Tracking Staple Food Prices to Predict Food Insecurity

FEWS NET, the Famine Early Warning Systems Network, is at the forefront of tracking pricing trends for staple foods in regions at risk of food insecurity. This data-driven approach involves a comprehensive examination of the current prices, compared against a five-year average and the previous year’s prices. Such a historical perspective allows for early detection of potential crises and a deeper understanding of market dynamics.

Maize and Beans: The Lifeline in Food Insecurity

Two commodities, maize and beans, emerge as pivotal in these areas. Especially, maize is synonymous with food security due to its widespread consumption. By monitoring these crucial commodities, FEWS NET can provide vital insights into the state of food security in vulnerable regions.

Geographical Specificity: The Key to Understanding Market Dynamics

The Price Bulletin, an offering from FEWS NET, details monthly staple food prices within specific urban centers of vulnerable countries. Locations such as Nairobi, Eldoret, Kisumu, Kitui, Lodwar, Mandera, and Marsabit each present unique market conditions and challenges. This geographical specificity enables a nuanced understanding of the diverse market conditions within FEWS NET’s focus countries and regions.

Case Studies: Haiti and Sudan

In November 2023, an estimated 8.2 million people in Haiti were reported to have insufficient food consumption. The closure of the border with the Dominican Republic adversely affected specific commodities. If the prices continue to rise, between 30 and 35% of Haitians may not afford essential needs in the next two months.

In Sudan, the ongoing conflict has led to the displacement of over 7.2 million people, exacerbating food insecurity. Over 500,000 people have been displaced since the fighting broke out between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. This conflict has created a children’s crisis, with 13.6 million children urgently needing humanitarian assistance.

The Impact of Climate Hazards on Food Security

The article also touches upon the impact of climate hazards on food security, particularly in the wake of Cyclone Idai in Beira, Mozambique. These hazards pose an additional threat to food security, especially in informal settlements, low-income groups, and marginalized populations.