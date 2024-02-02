Ferrari's Stock Surges Amid Lewis Hamilton's Move and Record Profits

Ferrari, the iconic Italian luxury sports car manufacturer, has seen a significant surge in its stock value following the announcement of seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton joining its motor racing division. The move comes amid talks of the Italian State considering an investment in Ferrari over multinational automaker Stellantis, according to statements made by Italy's Economy Minister, Giancarlo Giorgetti.

Ferrari vs Stellantis: A Strategic Preference

Giorgetti's preference for Ferrari over Stellantis comes at a time of growing concern over potential plant closures in Italy due to the lack of subsidies for electric vehicles. His statement suggests a strategic choice favoring Ferrari, which is currently experiencing a period of substantial financial success.

Lewis Hamilton's Impact on Ferrari

Hamilton's move to Ferrari for the 2025 Formula 1 season has had a significant impact on the company's stock value. Following the news of Hamilton's multi-year contract with Ferrari, there was an almost 10% increase in Ferrari's stock price on the Milan stock exchange. The stock market responded with a 13 percent surge, adding more than £5.5 billion to the market cap. The rise in stock price is seen as a vote of confidence in Ferrari's strategic decision to recruit the 39-year-old driver, indicating positive implications for the company's future.

Record Profits and Market Confidence

Alongside the news of Hamilton's move, Ferrari has also reported record profits in its latest quarterly report. The company's stock hit a new record on the New York Stock Exchange, with an estimated market capitalization of $69.12 billion. These developments have significantly boosted Ferrari's value, with the stock price substantially higher than the 12-month low. This financial success, coupled with Hamilton's involvement, has significantly bolstered market confidence in the luxury car manufacturer.