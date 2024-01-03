en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Felix Zulauf Forecasts Global Economy: Inflation, Recession, and Market Vulnerabilities

author
By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:38 pm EST
Felix Zulauf Forecasts Global Economy: Inflation, Recession, and Market Vulnerabilities

Renowned macro expert and founder of Zulauf Consulting, Felix Zulauf, recently shared his perspective on the global investment landscape in a podcast episode. With a diverse experience as a former global strategist for UBS and the head of his own asset management firm, Zulauf’s insights span from Asia to Europe to the US.

China’s Economic Slowdown

Zulauf highlighted the potential for inflation to rise above 10% and the impact of the real estate and credit boom in China. He delved into the implications of China’s economic slowdown and its real estate overhang, suggesting that it may take at least a decade to resolve this issue. This, Zulauf believes, will result in China no longer serving as a world economic locomotive. He expressed skepticism about China’s reported growth figures, suggesting they are lower than officially published.

Europe’s Struggles and the US Economy

Turning his attention to Europe, Zulauf commented on the continent’s economic struggles, especially in countries aiming to transition to green energy. He warned that should the US face a recession, Europe could follow suit. Despite the US being the strongest economy, supported by fiscal stimulus, Zulauf anticipates the effects of tightening policies to be felt in 2024. This could potentially lead to a recession and a decline in corporate earnings.

Technical Issues in the Stock Market

Furthermore, Zulauf warned of technical issues in the stock market due to the high concentration of investments in a few large tech stocks, which could exaggerate market downturns. His insights reflect a cautious outlook on the global economy, with specific concerns about market vulnerability and geopolitical tensions. In his view, the upcoming election in Taiwan holds significant interest.

0
Business Economy International Affairs
author

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
13 seconds ago
AMETEK: A 15-Year Financial Growth Story of Compounded Returns
The financial journey of AMETEK, Inc. (AME) over the past 15 years presents a compelling tale of robust growth and market outperformance, with the company’s stock offering an annualized return of 17.81%, outshining the market average by 6.24%. AMETEK’s market capitalization currently stands at a robust $37.59 billion. A Story of Compounded Returns An initial
AMETEK: A 15-Year Financial Growth Story of Compounded Returns
RE-1 Valley School Board Prioritizes Staff Retention Amidst Financial and Legal Challenges
2 mins ago
RE-1 Valley School Board Prioritizes Staff Retention Amidst Financial and Legal Challenges
FCCC Investigates Use of Hindu Deities on Beer Labels: A Stand for Cultural Dignity
2 mins ago
FCCC Investigates Use of Hindu Deities on Beer Labels: A Stand for Cultural Dignity
PNM Resources Inc Experiences Significant Stock Price Drop
15 seconds ago
PNM Resources Inc Experiences Significant Stock Price Drop
Jasmina Selimovic Makes History as First Female Governor of Bosnia's Central Bank
46 seconds ago
Jasmina Selimovic Makes History as First Female Governor of Bosnia's Central Bank
Neat: Pioneering Digital Financial Solutions in Chile
1 min ago
Neat: Pioneering Digital Financial Solutions in Chile
Latest Headlines
World News
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
13 seconds
BYU Football Program: From Mass Exodus to Stability
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
25 seconds
Wenatchee and East Wenatchee Identified Among Washington's Most Environmentally Overburdened Communities
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
39 seconds
Pitch Controversy Shadows India-South Africa Cricket Series
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
55 seconds
Protests Paralyze JFK: An In-Depth Analysis of 'Within Our Lifetime' Actions
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
1 min
Turkey's Defense Industry Executive Committee Sets Future Goals
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
1 min
Maggie Connors Shines in Historic Debut of Professional Women's Hockey League
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
1 min
The Rise of Smoothie Shops: A Refreshing Revolution in Fast Food
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
2 mins
Lauren Boebert's District Switch: A Carpetbagger Move or Strategic Decision?
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
3 mins
Alan Hutton Advocates for Abdallah Sima's Extended Stay at Rangers Amidst Financial Concerns
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
25 mins
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
1 hour
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
1 hour
World Food Programme Requires $60.7 Million in Funding Amid Global Hunger Crisis
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
2 hours
Player Discovers 'Super-Build' in Baldur's Gate 3: Game-Changer or Balance Breaker?
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
2 hours
Descent of the Azure King: Azure Rathalos Roars into Monster Hunter Now
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
2 hours
Xbox Game Pass Unveils High-Profile January 2024 Lineup
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
2 hours
Nintendo Switch 2 Rumors: Enhanced Performance and the Return of Beloved Franchises?
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
2 hours
Kachin Independence Army Claims to Have Shot Down Myanmar Military Helicopter
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate
2 hours
Cuba Registers Significant Drop in Infant Mortality Rate

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app