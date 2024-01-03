Felix Zulauf Forecasts Global Economy: Inflation, Recession, and Market Vulnerabilities

Renowned macro expert and founder of Zulauf Consulting, Felix Zulauf, recently shared his perspective on the global investment landscape in a podcast episode. With a diverse experience as a former global strategist for UBS and the head of his own asset management firm, Zulauf’s insights span from Asia to Europe to the US.

China’s Economic Slowdown

Zulauf highlighted the potential for inflation to rise above 10% and the impact of the real estate and credit boom in China. He delved into the implications of China’s economic slowdown and its real estate overhang, suggesting that it may take at least a decade to resolve this issue. This, Zulauf believes, will result in China no longer serving as a world economic locomotive. He expressed skepticism about China’s reported growth figures, suggesting they are lower than officially published.

Europe’s Struggles and the US Economy

Turning his attention to Europe, Zulauf commented on the continent’s economic struggles, especially in countries aiming to transition to green energy. He warned that should the US face a recession, Europe could follow suit. Despite the US being the strongest economy, supported by fiscal stimulus, Zulauf anticipates the effects of tightening policies to be felt in 2024. This could potentially lead to a recession and a decline in corporate earnings.

Technical Issues in the Stock Market

Furthermore, Zulauf warned of technical issues in the stock market due to the high concentration of investments in a few large tech stocks, which could exaggerate market downturns. His insights reflect a cautious outlook on the global economy, with specific concerns about market vulnerability and geopolitical tensions. In his view, the upcoming election in Taiwan holds significant interest.