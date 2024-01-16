Federal Reserve Governor Anticipates Fall in Inflation, Rate Cuts Likely

A wave of optimism is sweeping across the Federal Reserve as Governor Christopher Waller has voiced his confidence in the US economy's resilience. Waller perceives a combination of slowing inflation, robust growth, and strong employment figures as positive indicators, suggesting that the Fed might cut rates in the coming months.

Waller's Economic Forecast

Waller predicts that inflation will retreat to the Fed's 2% target this year, a significant turnaround after inflation skyrocketed to approximately 7% in mid-2022. In November, however, the Fed's chosen gauge of consumer inflation dropped to 2.6%, signalling a possible slowdown. Waller also noted the shift in the Fed's focus from solely battling inflation to a more balanced approach, taking into account both inflation control and low unemployment.

Economists are also increasingly upbeat about 2024 due to receding inflation and falling interest rates. Forecasts indicate that the US economy is set to continue expanding, with GDP growth expected to be around 1.3% this year. The labor market is providing a steady number of jobs consistent with economic expansion and real income growth, as wages outpace inflation. This positivity is bolstered further by hopes for a budget deal on Capitol Hill and an optimistic speech by Chinese Premier Li Qiang at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Interest Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Waller believes that the Fed will be able to lower interest rates this year, assuming inflation doesn't bounce back or remain high. His perspective aligns with the median projection of all Fed officials for three rate cuts in 2024. However, some officials are wary of quick cuts, suggesting that March might be too early for a rate reduction. Waller also noted his close monitoring of the scheduled revisions to CPI inflation due next month.

Meanwhile, Nasdaq CEO Adena Friedman urges caution, warning the Federal Reserve against cutting interest rates too quickly to combat inflation. She stressed the importance of achieving stability in the interest rate space and voiced concerns about the potential impact on the IPO market.