en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Over Escalating Prices

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:52 pm EST
Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Over Escalating Prices

In an unprecedented move, the Federal government has issued a stern warning to supermarket chains about the escalating prices of goods. The warning comes as a clear signal of the government’s concerns about the price hikes consumers are contending with at supermarkets. This government intervention is aimed at curbing any potential exploitation of consumers by supermarket chains and ensuring fair market practices.

Government Intervention Amidst Rising Prices

As households nationwide grapple with inflation and a surging cost of living, the government’s warning serves as a stark reminder to supermarkets that prices should reflect genuine cost increases, not opportunistic inflation. The intent is to shield consumers from undue financial strain and maintain a balanced market environment.

Review of Food and Grocery Code of Conduct

The Federal government has announced a thorough review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct to prevent consumers from being unjustly charged at the checkout. The former President of the NSW Farmers Association has emphasized the necessity for major supermarket chains like Coles and Woolworths to adhere to a voluntary Code on the industry. The government has appointed a former Labor minister to lead this review, focusing on supermarkets’ business conduct in the face of rising grocery prices.

Ensuring Fair Practices and Transparency

The government is prepared to use all means necessary to ensure that supermarkets pass on cost savings to customers, particularly in relation to meat and fruit and vegetables. This review will scrutinize the effectiveness of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct and consider making it compulsory to foster better relationships between supermarkets, distributors, and suppliers. Amidst mounting pressure to address price gouging and mark-ups by major supermarket chains, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that all options are on the table to reduce the cost of goods in supermarkets, including making elements of the code of conduct mandatory. The review will also investigate whether the supermarket sector code aids in improving standards of business conduct and whether it necessitates strengthening consumer rights. The widening gap between supermarket prices and farmers’ earnings has sparked calls for greater transparency and compulsory regulations. Various political figures and industry representatives have voiced concerns and are demanding immediate relief for consumers.

0
Business Economy
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
4 mins ago
Inconsistent Actions on Baby Food Brands Questioned Amidst Aptamil Controversy
Emilie De Bruijn, Co-Founder and Chair of Hartlepool Baby Bank, has recently raised a pertinent question, stirring up a discussion around the corporate policies of baby food brands. She questioned why only Aptamil products, owned by the global food giant Danone, are facing actions when the same company also owns Cow & Gate. This query
Inconsistent Actions on Baby Food Brands Questioned Amidst Aptamil Controversy
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
46 mins ago
UK Tonight Sheds Light on Post Office Scandal and More
Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A's 'Mega' Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns
47 mins ago
Collierville Rejects Chick-fil-A's 'Mega' Restaurant Proposal Over Traffic Concerns
Airtel Africa's CEO Commends President Tinubu's FX Policy, Announces Major Data Center Project
14 mins ago
Airtel Africa's CEO Commends President Tinubu's FX Policy, Announces Major Data Center Project
Navigating Career Advancement in the Era of Remote Work: A Balanced Approach
38 mins ago
Navigating Career Advancement in the Era of Remote Work: A Balanced Approach
TfL Faces £740m Deficit: Surge Pricing for the Tube Under Consideration
40 mins ago
TfL Faces £740m Deficit: Surge Pricing for the Tube Under Consideration
Latest Headlines
World News
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
3 mins
Czechia's Night of Dignity: A Call to Reform Mental Disability Care
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
3 mins
Zambian State Revokes Ex-President Edgar Lungu's Benefits: Legal Justification and Implications
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
4 mins
Rep. Cliff Bentz Throws Support Behind Trump, Questions Indictments
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
4 mins
Pioneer Transcription Factors: Orchestrators of Cellular Programming
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
4 mins
DLCC Raises Record $21 Million Towards $60 Million Goal for 2024 Elections
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
5 mins
Kuwaiti Perspectives on Alleged Genocide in Gaza: A Report by Press TV
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
8 mins
Significant Shift in Ghana's Political Scene as 18 NPP MPs Exit
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
8 mins
Senator Bob Casey Raises $3.6 Million for Re-Election Campaign, Outpacing Republican Rival
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
9 mins
Alberta Opposition Calls for Halt on Imported Fever Medicine Amid Health Risks
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
1 hour
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
2 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
6 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
6 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
8 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
10 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
10 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
10 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app