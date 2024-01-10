Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Over Escalating Prices

In an unprecedented move, the Federal government has issued a stern warning to supermarket chains about the escalating prices of goods. The warning comes as a clear signal of the government’s concerns about the price hikes consumers are contending with at supermarkets. This government intervention is aimed at curbing any potential exploitation of consumers by supermarket chains and ensuring fair market practices.

Government Intervention Amidst Rising Prices

As households nationwide grapple with inflation and a surging cost of living, the government’s warning serves as a stark reminder to supermarkets that prices should reflect genuine cost increases, not opportunistic inflation. The intent is to shield consumers from undue financial strain and maintain a balanced market environment.

Review of Food and Grocery Code of Conduct

The Federal government has announced a thorough review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct to prevent consumers from being unjustly charged at the checkout. The former President of the NSW Farmers Association has emphasized the necessity for major supermarket chains like Coles and Woolworths to adhere to a voluntary Code on the industry. The government has appointed a former Labor minister to lead this review, focusing on supermarkets’ business conduct in the face of rising grocery prices.

Ensuring Fair Practices and Transparency

The government is prepared to use all means necessary to ensure that supermarkets pass on cost savings to customers, particularly in relation to meat and fruit and vegetables. This review will scrutinize the effectiveness of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct and consider making it compulsory to foster better relationships between supermarkets, distributors, and suppliers. Amidst mounting pressure to address price gouging and mark-ups by major supermarket chains, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stated that all options are on the table to reduce the cost of goods in supermarkets, including making elements of the code of conduct mandatory. The review will also investigate whether the supermarket sector code aids in improving standards of business conduct and whether it necessitates strengthening consumer rights. The widening gap between supermarket prices and farmers’ earnings has sparked calls for greater transparency and compulsory regulations. Various political figures and industry representatives have voiced concerns and are demanding immediate relief for consumers.