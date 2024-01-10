Federal Government Warns Supermarkets Amid Rising Prices, Announces Review of Food and Grocery Code

In a bold move, the Federal government issued a strict warning to supermarket giants, reminding them to maintain fair pricing and ensure transparency, especially amidst rising financial pressures faced by consumers. This action underscores the government's unwavering commitment to safeguarding consumer interests, maintaining a fair market environment, and preventing potential exploitation.

Cracking Down on Unfair Practices

The government's notice to supermarkets comes in response to rising concerns about the widening gap between supermarket prices and what farmers earn. This has led to calls for stricter regulations and mandatory compliance with the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct, a non-legislated commitment under the Competition and Consumer Act. The Code primarily focuses on improving standards of business behavior in the food and grocery sector, with a particular emphasis on the rights of suppliers and the terms set by retailers.

Independent Review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct

In line with this, an independent review of the Food and Grocery Code of Conduct has been announced. Led by former Labor cabinet minister Craig Emerson, the review aims to make the complaints process more independent and easier for suppliers to navigate. Among other things, the review will examine whether the Code is effective in improving standards of business conduct in the sector and explore potential ways to strengthen consumer rights.

Voices from the Field

Various officials and industry representatives, including former President of the NSW Farmers Association, Mal Peters, have expressed the need for more transparency and fair pricing in the supermarket sector. The increased scrutiny on the practices of supermarket giants like Coles and Woolworths underlines the growing consumer demand for accountability and fairness in the retail industry.