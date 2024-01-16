Federal Bank's Net Profit Soars in Q3, Beating Market Expectations

The Federal Bank has reported a significant surge in its net profit for the December quarter of the financial year 2023-24. The bank's net profit rose by 25% to Rs 1,007 crore, surpassing market expectations, which were pegged at Rs 945.5 crore. This robust performance showcases a marked improvement from the Rs 803.6 crore net profit recorded during the same quarter in the previous financial year.

Decline in Non-performing Assets

Along with the increase in profit, the Federal Bank has also seen a reduction in its gross non-performing assets (NPA). The gross NPA rate has declined year-over-year, from 2.43% to 2.29%. Correspondingly, the net NPA rate saw a drop from 0.73% to 0.64%.

Leadership Insights

Shyam Srinivasan, the Managing Director & CEO of Federal Bank, attributed this success to the unwavering dedication of the bank's team. Underlining the bank's growth and expansion, Srinivasan highlighted the addition of over 100 new branches in the past year and expressed plans to continue this expansion.

The bank's total deposits have soared to Rs 239,591.16 crore, up from Rs 201,408.12 crore the previous year. Federal Bank's net interest income (NII) also experienced an upswing, rising by 8.53% to Rs 2,123.36 crore, compared to Rs 1,956.53 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal year.