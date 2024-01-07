Farmers in Crisis: Economic Downturn and Weather Woes on a Certain Island

In the embracing arms of a little-known island, the heart of its economy – the farming community, battles a relentless foe: an economic downturn. With the implementation of the Value Added Tax (VAT), the farmers’ livelihoods have taken a considerable hit. The VAT, albeit not directly impacting certain fertilizers such as urea, triple superphosphate (TSP), and muriate of potash (MOP), has inadvertently increased the prices of agricultural equipment, fuel, and transport.

Implications of the VAT on Farming Essentials

The leader of the Welimada Uvaparanagama Govijana Union points out the ominous implications of the VAT on farming essentials. Tools integral to farming and fertilizer sprayers, previously exempt from taxation, are included in the VAT’s purview, precipitating a noteworthy hike in their prices. As a result, the gears of the island’s agrarian wheel are grinding to a slow and painful halt.

Weather Woes Compounding Economic Challenges

As if the fiscal challenges weren’t enough, the farmers have to contend with the capricious whims of Mother Nature. Unexpected rains during the Northeast Monsoon have wreaked havoc on the crops, leading to substantial losses. In Nuwara Eliya, a relentless deluge over six months has stunted crop growth. The resulting scarcity has catapulted vegetable prices to record highs, causing a ripple effect on the demand-supply dynamics.

Soaring Prices, Plummeting Demand, and the Middleman’s Profit

The soaring prices have led to a sharp drop in vegetable demand. In Colombo, for instance, a kilo of green chilli is tagged at Rs 1,000, onions at Rs 480 per kilo, and salad leaves at a staggering Rs 2,200 per kilo. The seemingly insurmountable challenges have forced some farmers to resort to dire measures like abandoning their crops or using unsold vegetables as compost. Some others, in a bid to stay afloat, have left farming to work in construction. Amidst this turmoil, the middlemen in the supply chain are reportedly raking in more profit than the farmers. The increased transportation costs due to the fuel price hike and VAT on fuel have further squeezed the farmers’ margins. They are charged commissions by middlemen and foresee a continuous rise in transport costs.

In these challenging times, the farmers of the island, the backbone of its economic structure, are paying a high price for their resilience. Amidst the hardships, their unwavering spirit is a testament to their enduring hope and unmistakable grit.