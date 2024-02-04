Faial's 'Backhome' Program: A Strategic Move to Boost Local Economy

Imagine stepping onto the picturesque island of Faial, one of the nine islands that make up the Azores archipelago in the Atlantic Ocean. Here, the Municipal Council of Horta has launched an innovative initiative, the 'Backhome – Back to Faial' program. This program is a strategic move designed to entice young professionals to return and contribute to the local economy after completing their higher education. The proposition is simple: reimburse tuition fees and exempt them from property transfer tax when purchasing permanent housing.

Reimbursing Tuition Fees

As part of the program, the council will reimburse the tuition fees paid for public higher education. This corresponds to a sum of 697 euros per year, for every year the graduates work on the island. This financial incentive is a strategic effort to stimulate the local job market, foster wealth creation, and encourage demographic growth. The basis of the support is directly proportional to the length of the beneficiary's academic program, further emphasizing the council's commitment to education and professional growth.

Exemption from Property Transfer Tax

Beyond the tuition reimbursement, there's an added incentive for young professionals under the age of 35. When purchasing permanent housing valued up to 200,000 euros, these individuals will be exempt from paying the Property Transfer Tax (IMT). This tax benefit is a substantial move to encourage young professionals to establish their roots in Horta, thereby contributing to the community's sustainability and growth.

Enacting Change

The exemption from the Property Transfer Tax is not a standalone decision—it's a strategic part of the municipality's future vision. The Municipal Assembly has approved this change, and it will be enacted through an amendment to the current regulation governing tax benefits in Horta. This move signifies the council's commitment to creating a thriving, dynamic community that values and rewards its young professionals.

In a world where young professionals often seek opportunities in bustling cities, Horta's Municipal Council is making a strong case for the benefits of returning to one's roots. The 'Backhome – Back to Faial' program offers not just financial incentives but a chance to contribute to the growth of a community that values education, professional development, and demographic growth.