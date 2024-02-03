ExxonMobil Reports Stellar Q4 Earnings and Challenges Activists' Climate Proposal

Exxon Mobil Corporation has released its impressive fourth quarter earnings for 2023. Despite identified unfavorable items amounting to $2.3 billion, the company managed to net $7.6 billion in earnings, equating to $1.91 per share. Among the unfavorable items is a $2.0 billion impairment which resulted from regulatory challenges in California that disrupted production and distribution mechanisms. However, if these items are excluded, Exxon Mobil's earnings stood at $10.0 billion, or $2.48 per share.

Full-Year Earnings and Structural Cost Savings

The full-year earnings for 2023 soared to $36.0 billion, with each share garnering $8.89. In addition to these exceptional numbers, the company has realized structural cost savings of $9.7 billion since 2019. Notably, $2.3 billion of these savings were achieved in 2023 alone, primarily due to improved operational efficiencies and workforce reductions. Exxon's Chairman and CEO, Darren Woods, attributes the industry-leading earnings and significant cash returns to shareholders to the company's unwavering strategy and operational efficiency.

Webcast and the Pioneer Natural Resources Company Transaction

A webcast scheduled for February 2, 2024, is set to further discuss ExxonMobil's financial and operational performance, alongside other significant matters. In addition, the company has provided comprehensive information about the proposed transaction with Pioneer Natural Resources Company. ExxonMobil urges its investors and security holders to scrutinize all relevant documents concerning this transaction.

ExxonMobil vs Arjuna Capital LLC and Follow This

In a rather significant move, ExxonMobil has lodged a complaint against Arjuna Capital LLC and Follow This. The company seeks a declaratory judgment to exclude a climate-related shareholder proposal from its 2024 annual meeting proxy statement. This proposal is pushing for Exxon to expedite the reduction of GHG emissions while disclosing new plans, targets, and timetables. Exxon perceives the SEC's shareholder proposal process as flawed and easily manipulated by activists with little shareholding and no interest in fostering long-term shareholder value. The company alleges that the proposal doesn't aim to enhance ExxonMobil's economic performance or create shareholder value. Instead, it serves the proponents' agenda of shrinking the company and interfering with its business operations. Exxon contends that these activists are advancing their own agenda at the expense of shareholder value. The Interfaith Center on Corporate Responsibility has responded to the lawsuit, expressing apprehension about the potential silencing of shareholders' voices.