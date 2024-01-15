en English
Analysis

Exploring the Power of Small States in Armen Sarkissian’s ‘The Small States Club’

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:24 am EST
In the labyrinthine corridors of global geopolitics, small nations often find themselves marginalized or manipulated by larger powers. However, Armen Sarkissian, former Armenian Prime Minister and President, shines a beacon of hope for these nations in his book ‘The Small States Club.’ Drawing from the annals of history and his own leadership experience, Sarkissian elucidates how certain small states have not only survived but thrived on the global stage despite their diminutive size.

Unpacking the Success of Small States

In his insightful exploration, Sarkissian provides a holistic examination of the factors contributing to the success of small states. He emphasizes the importance of a strong identity, strategic purpose, effective leadership, and future-oriented investments. The book offers an array of case studies, including Singapore’s metamorphosis into a prosperous city-state under Lee Kuan Yew’s visionary leadership, Botswana’s economic wisdom, Switzerland’s neutral stance, Ireland’s global connectivity, and Estonia’s e-government innovations. It further highlights Qatar’s strategic utilization of its gas reserves and American security ties and the United Arab Emirates’ role as a global logistics hub.

Israel: A ‘Startup Nation’ Amidst Conflict

An intriguing aspect of Sarkissian’s narrative is his analysis of Israel’s economic ingenuity and lobbying skills. Despite being embroiled in war and having a history steeped in trauma, Israel has emerged as a ‘startup nation,’ thanks to its technological advancements and entrepreneurial spirit. This, Sarkissian suggests, is a testament to the resilience of small states and their ability to carve out a niche for themselves in the face of adversity.

Armenia: A Struggling Small State

However, Sarkissian candidly admits that his native Armenia has struggled to emulate Israel’s success. The country has been beleaguered by internal disagreements and a lack of a coherent economic model. Sarkissian’s introspection on Armenia’s struggles offers a stark contrast to the triumphant stories of other small states, underscoring the fact that the path to success is not always smooth or assured.

The Small States Club: A Beacon of Hope

Sarkissian’s optimism about the potential of a ‘club’ of small states to foster ideas, partnerships, and peace is palpable in his writings. He believes that these states, by acknowledging their vulnerabilities and leveraging their unique strengths, can tackle 21st-century challenges more effectively than traditional great powers. However, he is also aware of the potential difficulties in uniting such diverse members and the resistance they may face from larger states and established groups.

Overall, ‘The Small States Club’ is a compelling exploration of the hidden strengths of small states and their potential to influence the global stage. It serves as an affirmation of the dynamism and resilience of small states and a call to action for these nations to unite in their pursuit of prosperity and peace.

Analysis Economy International Relations
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

