Expert Shopping Tips for 2024: Saving Time, Money, and Avoiding Inconvenience

As the world steps into 2024, a fresh start for many comes with the quest to enhance their shopping habits. Industry experts, like Christa Anz, director of Sensormatic Solutions North America Marketing, part of the Johnson Controls global retail solutions portfolio, are providing invaluable insights and tips to help consumers save time, money, and avoid hassle in their shopping experiences.

Art of Smart Shopping

Eliz Gan, a stylist with a Telegram channel Pocket Stylist, demystifies the art of smart shopping. She emphasizes understanding one’s needs, the quality of items, their condition, and the trends they represent. A crucial tip is ensuring new items can seamlessly pair with existing wardrobe pieces, optimizing the cost-effectiveness of every purchase.

Google Shopping: The Future of Online Shopping

Google Shopping is set to redefine online shopping in 2024. The platform will offer a personalized, interactive experience, featuring a user-friendly interface. It will leverage blockchain technology for secure transactions, and voice search and Augmented Reality (AR) for virtual try-ons will be introduced. The platform will also endorse sustainable products and brands, launch smart shopping assistants, and build strong partnerships with retailers, brands, and tech companies. The integration of social commerce will allow users to share their favorite products and make purchases directly from their social feeds, creating a seamless blend of socializing and shopping.

Cracking the Costco Code

For those frequenting Costco, understanding their pricing structure can lead to significant savings. Paying attention to price tags for sale items, looking for asterisks on price tags for items that won’t be restocked, and checking out Costco’s coupon book can lead to substantial savings. Additionally, trying out Kirkland brand products and leveraging cash back cards with a 0% intro APR for 15 months can further optimize the shopping experience. Information regarding Costco’s Wholesale stock further enables shoppers to stay updated with the company’s financial performance.