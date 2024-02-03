Expert Guidance for Navigating Job Search and Finances After a Layoff

In the wake of recent layoffs from corporate giants including Citigroup, Etsy, and Hasbro, career experts are stepping up to provide guidance for those who now find themselves jobless. Despite the seemingly grim circumstance, it's crucial to understand that job hunting can and should commence immediately - even during the festive period.

Shifting Perspectives on Layoffs

The career landscape is evolving, and along with it, the stigma associated with layoffs is diminishing. Experts stress that layoffs are now viewed as a common occurrence rather than a shameful event. This shift in perception aligns with the current dynamics of the job market.

Initiating the Job Search

Starting a job search promptly is fundamental, even amidst the holiday season. Some companies continue their hiring processes during this period and are actively seeking new talents. Additionally, preparing a response for holiday events can help ward off unwanted discussions about the job loss situation.

Financial Planning Post-Layoff

Understanding and managing finances after a layoff is pivotal. This involves investigating the severance package, figuring out the schedule for the last paycheck, promptly filing for unemployment benefits, and reviewing any noncompete clauses in your severance agreement. It's advisable to seek legal advice when necessary and make the most of any remaining benefits such as medical appointments while still covered by the employer's plan. Furthermore, if a 401(k) loan is in place, checking with the retirement plan provider about repayment terms after job loss is essential.

These proactive steps not only alleviate the financial strain caused by a layoff but also lay the groundwork for a successful job search.