Exclusive: India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Economy, Inflation, and Future Strategies

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a candid conversation with Network18's Editor-in-Chief Rahul Joshi, laid out her perspectives on the Indian economy, government policies, and future strategies. Sitharaman, an economist-turned-politician, expressed robust confidence in the potential and resilience of the Indian economy, asserting that a 7% growth rate is not merely achievable but also supported by positive evaluations from global organizations like the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

A Secular Interim Budget

Discussing the recent interim budget, Sitharaman described it as a manifestation of 'secularism in action.' She emphasized the government's attempt to strike a balance between elements that drive growth and those that promote inclusivity, ensuring a sustainable growth trajectory benefiting all strata of society. The budget also reflects the government's commitment to meeting its capital expenditure target, which has been ramped up by 11.1% to Rs 11.1 lakh crore for the upcoming fiscal year.

Inflation and Economic Growth

Despite hurdles in achieving last year's target, the finance minister remains optimistic about the productive utilization of funds for investment. As for managing inflation, Sitharaman asserted that the government is capable of keeping it within manageable parameters without curbing growth momentum. She underscored the intricacy of food inflation, highlighting the multitude of components and external factors that influence it.

The Fintech Landscape and Disinvestment

Regarding the fintech sector, Sitharaman underscored the government's enthusiasm and intention to involve more stakeholders. Though she refrained from commenting on specific entities like PayTM, her statements signaled a strong government inclination towards this burgeoning sector. The government's stance on disinvestment in major public sector companies like the State Bank of India (SBI) and Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) was also touched upon. Sitharaman indicated that the government is comfortable holding a minority stake, hinting towards a potential shift in public sector ownership.

AI, Jobs, and a Look Back at Economic Mismanagement

Sitharaman also revealed the government's plans to release a white paper detailing the economic mismanagement by the previous UPA government, aimed at highlighting the negative impacts and the potential positive changes that could have been made. Additionally, the finance minister acknowledged the influence of artificial intelligence on job requirements and the job market, asserting that job creation is possible despite a global slowdown.