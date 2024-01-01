en English
Economy

Ex-Ambassador Advocates for Robust Economic Growth in Zambia

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 12:35 am EST
Ex-Ambassador Advocates for Robust Economic Growth in Zambia

In a recent statement, Anthony Mukwita, Zambia’s former ambassador to Germany, underscored the necessity of substantial economic growth for the poverty alleviation in Zambia. Advocating for a GDP growth rate of 7 to 12 percent, he echoed the optimism of economic experts about the country’s financial future. Yet, Zambia’s economy grapples with projected increases in living costs and skyrocketing inflation rates.

Linking Economic Growth and Poverty Alleviation

Mukwita’s statement delineates an important correlation between economic expansion and poverty reduction. He maintains that Zambia must aim for a GDP growth of between seven to 12 percent to pull the majority of its impoverished population out of acute poverty. The country has registered nearly US$40 billion in committed investments, with the manufacturing sector leading the way. Nonetheless, the annual inflation rate continues to surge, reaching 13.1 percent in December.

Optimism and Challenges in the Mining Sector

Former President Edgar Lungu has voiced optimism about potential enhancements in the mining sector to boost the overall GDP. His perspective accents the importance of mining as a pivotal industry in Zambia’s economic landscape.

Technological Initiatives and Challenges

In an effort to bridge the digital divide, the government has kick-started the launch of Community Digital Transformation Centers (CDTCs) in collaboration with Starlink, SpaceX’s satellite internet service. These centers aim to provide free internet access, digital skills training, and online service delivery. Despite these promising initiatives, the implementation of CDTCs faces infrastructural and financial hurdles.

Economy Zambia
Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

