Everett's Housing Market: A Tale of Growth, Affordability, and Urban Development

In the heart of Greater Boston, Everett's skyline has transformed dramatically. From 2015 to 2021, nearly 1,600 housing units sprouted in this once predominantly working-class city, marking it as the fastest-growing community in the region. However, this surge in housing development, characterized by luxury apartments with rents ranging from $2,200 to $4,100, has ignited a fierce debate over affordability. With a median household income of $78,000 and only 5 percent of housing stock deemed affordable, the city stands at a crossroads. Today, we delve into Everett's housing market, examining its complexities and the implications for its residents.

The Boom: A Double-Edged Sword

Everett's rapid growth is undeniably impressive. The city, in its bid to accommodate the swelling demand for housing near Boston, has embraced a development strategy that prioritizes accessibility and growth. This 'keep 'em moving' approach has not only attracted builders but has also revitalized the city's economic landscape. As luxury apartments tower over the streets, the median sale price of homes in Everett has soared, reflecting a competitive market where homes receive multiple offers and spend few days on the market before being snatched up. Yet, this boom has its downsides. The escalating prices and the luxury nature of most new developments have raised significant affordability concerns among residents. The stark reality is that the majority of Everett's population finds these new apartments financially out of reach, highlighting a growing disparity in the city's housing market.

Addressing the Affordability Crisis

Mayor Carlo DeMaria's administration, in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC), is at the forefront of tackling the affordability issue. A forthcoming housing plan aims to strike a balance between continued growth and the provision of affordable housing options for Everett's residents. Critics, however, argue that the city's efforts are too little, too late. With Everett's supply of cheap industrial land dwindling, and the city's demographic character at risk of being fundamentally altered, the call for a more inclusive housing strategy has never been louder. The challenge lies in preserving the city's working-class heritage while accommodating its future growth, a delicate balance that city planners and developers must navigate carefully.

The Future of Everett's Housing Market

As Everett stands at this pivotal moment, the question remains: What does the future hold for its housing market? The statistics paint a picture of a city in flux—average days on market are down, the median sale price and sale price per square foot are up, and the number of homes sold tells the tale of a city in high demand. Yet, these numbers only tell part of the story. Behind the facade of growth and prosperity lies a community grappling with the realities of gentrification and displacement. The city's efforts to address these challenges, while commendable, underscore the complexities of managing growth in a way that benefits all residents. As Everett continues to evolve, it serves as a microcosm for the broader challenges facing cities across the nation—how to grow sustainably while ensuring that no resident is left behind.

In conclusion, Everett's housing market is a testament to the city's dynamism and potential. Yet, as it stands on the brink of transformation, the path forward is fraught with challenges. Balancing growth with affordability, and development with community needs, will require not just innovative policies but a collective commitment to inclusivity and sustainability. As Everett charts its course, the eyes of Greater Boston—and perhaps the nation—are watching, waiting to see how this city navigates the complexities of urban development in the 21st century.