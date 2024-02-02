Evercore ISI Predicts Improved Performance for Global Payments in 2024; Upgrades Stock to 'Outperform'

Investment banking advisory firm Evercore ISI has escalated the stock rating for Global Payments (GPN) from 'In Line' to 'Outperform.' This upgrade is grounded in analyst David Togut's anticipation of an improved financial performance for the company in 2024.

Driving Factors for the Upgrade

The optimism for GPN's performance is rooted in several factors. The primary driver is the expected benefits from the anniversary effects related to the divestitures of its Netspend and gaming business segments. The cost synergies arising from the acquisition of EVP Payments are also expected to enrich the company's financials positively. Furthermore, Global Payments is in a favorable position in high-growth areas such as tech-enabled products, which could fuel revenue growth.

Anticipated Growth and Expansion

David Togut sees potential revenue growth in the high single-digit percentage range. This growth is expected to stem from software penetration and the expansion of omnichannel and e-commerce products and services. Togut also anticipates significant margin expansion due to EVP Payments expense synergies and operating leverage, especially in the Issuer Solutions segment. There is also an expectation of improved free cash flow conversion (FXCF), potentially leading to share repurchases surpassing the consensus expectations.

Valuation and Investor Appeal

Togut also notes that Global Payments is currently valued at a near-trough price-to-earnings multiple of 11 times the fiscal year 2024 estimates. This valuation suggests potential for expansion. In response to the upgrade, Global Payments' stock witnessed a 1.1% increase in premarket trading on Friday. Togut is confident that the stock will regain popularity among investors as the management commits to a conservative capital expenditure (capex) plan and continues to drive margin expansion.