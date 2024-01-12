en English
Business

European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023

By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:52 am EST
European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023

In the third quarter of 2023, the European Union witnessed a significant financial turnaround, as reported by Eurostat. The EU recorded a current account surplus of 85.4 billion euros, a stark contrast from the previous quarter where the bloc grappled with a substantial deficit. The current account surplus essentially signifies the balance of the EU’s imports, exports, services, and interest payments. The increase in surplus, amounting to an estimated 10 billion euros, was predominantly attributed to a significant growth in the surplus of the goods account.

Trade in Services Sector Takes a Hit

Despite the overall positive shift in the financial landscape, there was a notable decrease in the surplus from the trade in services sector. This sector’s surplus fell from nearly 53 billion euros in the second quarter to 25.4 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023. This mixed performance paints a picture of a complex economic landscape, with certain sectors outperforming others within the EU’s economy.

Details of the Financial Turnaround

The euro area recorded a current account surplus of 175 billion euros, driven largely by a switch from a deficit to a surplus for goods and a smaller deficit for secondary income. The most substantial bilateral surpluses were witnessed with the United Kingdom and Switzerland, while the largest deficits were with China and the United States. The international investment position of the euro area recorded net assets of 327 billion euros, prompted by lower net liabilities in other investment and larger net assets in portfolio debt. The gross external debt of the euro area amounted to 16.0 trillion euros, down by 15 billion compared with the previous quarter.

Account Surplus and its Impact

The Bangladesh Bank also managed to turn the current account balance into a surplus, thanks to controlled imports, resulting in a $579 million surplus in July-November of the current fiscal year. However, this surplus has not helped to rebuild reserves, as the amount is being drained out by a negative financial account. The financial account, which measures the changes in national ownership of assets, is seeing the surplus current account balance drained out for private sector loan payments. The central bank has been selling dollars from reserves for import payments, and there has been a significant outflow for private sector foreign loan payments and lower inflow of loans amid higher interest rates in the global market. The gross reserve improved to $21.7 billion from $20.78 billion in November due to buying dollars from some Islamic banks, and the pressure on the forex market eased due to controlled imports and high depreciation. The central bank expects that dollar pressure will ease in the next few months as the Federal Reserve Bank of America is likely to go for an interest rate cut amid easing inflation, which will help increase the inflow of funds in emerging economies. Nonetheless, this surplus current account balance has stagnated business activities, with capital machinery imports and industrial raw materials imports declining by 36% and 34% respectively in July-November of the current fiscal year, and private sector credit growth remaining sluggish.

author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

