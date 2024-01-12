European Union Witnesses Significant Financial Turnaround in Q3 2023

In the third quarter of 2023, the European Union witnessed a significant financial turnaround, as reported by Eurostat. The EU recorded a current account surplus of 85.4 billion euros, a stark contrast from the previous quarter where the bloc grappled with a substantial deficit. The current account surplus essentially signifies the balance of the EU’s imports, exports, services, and interest payments. The increase in surplus, amounting to an estimated 10 billion euros, was predominantly attributed to a significant growth in the surplus of the goods account.

Trade in Services Sector Takes a Hit

Despite the overall positive shift in the financial landscape, there was a notable decrease in the surplus from the trade in services sector. This sector’s surplus fell from nearly 53 billion euros in the second quarter to 25.4 billion euros in the third quarter of 2023. This mixed performance paints a picture of a complex economic landscape, with certain sectors outperforming others within the EU’s economy.

Details of the Financial Turnaround

The euro area recorded a current account surplus of 175 billion euros, driven largely by a switch from a deficit to a surplus for goods and a smaller deficit for secondary income. The most substantial bilateral surpluses were witnessed with the United Kingdom and Switzerland, while the largest deficits were with China and the United States. The international investment position of the euro area recorded net assets of 327 billion euros, prompted by lower net liabilities in other investment and larger net assets in portfolio debt. The gross external debt of the euro area amounted to 16.0 trillion euros, down by 15 billion compared with the previous quarter.

Account Surplus and its Impact

