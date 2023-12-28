en English
Business

European Stocks Surge Amid Expectations of Central Bank Rate Cuts

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: December 28, 2023 at 3:57 am EST
European Stocks Surge Amid Expectations of Central Bank Rate Cuts

European stocks continue to ride the high wave, marking their third consecutive session of gains and reaching a pinnacle not seen since January 2022. This upswing is largely driven by investor optimism as they anticipate interest rate cuts by central banks in the coming year. The Stoxx 600 Index, which serves as a bellwether for European equity markets, saw an increase of 0.3% in London. This rise comes despite the typical lighter trading volumes associated with the holiday period.

Leading Sectors and Global Rally

Leading the gains in the European stock markets were the mining and insurance sectors. In stark contrast, the energy and telecoms sectors experienced declines. This positive trend in the European stock markets is not an isolated incident but rather a part of a broader end-of-year global rally in equities. The rally reflects a palpable sense of optimism among investors about the potential easing of monetary policy.

Investor Optimism Amid Economic Challenges

This wave of optimism is prevalent despite various economic challenges and uncertainties looming over the markets. It indicates that investors are looking ahead to potential relief from the high-interest-rate environment that has been the norm in efforts to combat inflation. The Stoxx 600 Index, for instance, is set to end 2023 with an increase of about 13% after a two-month rally. This rally has been fuelled by slowing inflation, economies managing to avoid major contractions, and hopes for a central-bank policy shift.

Global Reactions and Expectations

World stocks have rallied to their highest levels since late 2022, with a high level of year-end optimism. This optimism is built on hopes that major central banks such as the U.S. Federal Reserve will initiate interest rate cuts early next year. Furthermore, China’s November industrial profits posted double-digit gains as overall manufacturing showed signs of improvement. Consequently, MSCI’s world stock index touched a more than one-year high, and the euro reached more than four-month peaks against the dollar.

