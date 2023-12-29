en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

European Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains, Defying Economic Challenges

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: December 29, 2023 at 6:42 am EST
European Stocks Close 2023 with Impressive Gains, Defying Economic Challenges

European stocks are closing 2023 on a high note, with gains being witnessed across all sectors. The Stoxx 600 index, a notable benchmark for European equities, exhibited a mid-morning trade rise of 0.26% and is poised to conclude the year with a gain surpassing 12%, virtually negating its 2022 loss. Similarly, Germany’s DAX demonstrated a nearly 20% rise, despite facing economic hurdles.

A Year of Gains Despite Economic Challenges

The UK’s FTSE 100 and France’s CAC 40 also displayed notable gains, contributing to the positive trend. This upward trajectory is not confined to Europe alone. The US S&P 500 index is inching towards a fresh record high, mirroring a rally that has been unfolding over the past two months.

Scrutinizing economic data reveals a steady, albeit slowing, US economic growth. The probability of Federal Reserve rate cuts, previously expected in early 2024, has decreased. Inflation rates in the US, Eurozone, and the UK have experienced a downturn, with the US witnessing a drop from 6.4% in January to 3.1% in November, the Eurozone from 8.5% to 2.4%, and the UK from 10.1% to 3.9%. This has sparked expectations of rate reductions due to economic slowdowns.

A ‘Soft Landing’ in 2024

The Federal Reserve is aiming for a ‘soft landing’ in 2024, with no anticipated rate cuts until at least May 2024. Key data from Spain regarding inflation is yet to be released, making it a significant factor to watch for in the European economic landscape. Meanwhile, the UK housing market has seen prices fall by 1.8% in the year to December, a figure significantly less than the 10% decline predicted earlier in the year.

A Positive End to a Challenging Year

The year 2023 has been characterized by economic challenges, yet European stocks have managed to eke out gains driven more by global trends than local macro events. The positive trend in stocks was fueled in part by the hype around obesity drugs and artificial intelligence, leading to a late-year market rally. This made 2023 a year to remember for European stocks, but for investors in renewable energy and some major luxury brands, it was more of a year to forget. As the curtains close on 2023, the world watches with anticipation for what 2024 holds for the global financial markets.

0
Business Economy Europe
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Milwaukee's Economic Surge: RNC's 2024 Convention Fundraising Campaign in Full Swing

By Dil Bar Irshad

CRH Poised for Growth with U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Gold's Strong Performance in 2023 Paves the Way for a Promising 2024

By Rafia Tasleem

Decoding 2023: A Year of Resurgence for the IPO Market

By Safak Costu

Holiday Shopping: Navigating the Financial Strain and Rising Expenses ...
@Business · 4 mins
Holiday Shopping: Navigating the Financial Strain and Rising Expenses ...
heart comment 0
Global Oil Prices Set to Fall by 10% in 2023: Implications and Outlook

By Israel Ojoko

Global Oil Prices Set to Fall by 10% in 2023: Implications and Outlook
Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production

By Salman Akhtar

Boston Metal: Pioneering a Green Revolution in Steel Production
Indian Life Insurance Industry Expands Agent Network in 2023

By Dil Bar Irshad

Indian Life Insurance Industry Expands Agent Network in 2023
Chase Coleman Reclaims Control of Tiger Global’s Venture-Capital Arm

By Momen Zellmi

Chase Coleman Reclaims Control of Tiger Global's Venture-Capital Arm
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
1 min
Xi Jinping Sets Policy Agenda for 2024 in Beijing Gathering
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
1 min
Tony Blair's Radical Migration Proposals: Unveiling the Unseen Extreme
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
1 min
Navigating 2023: Yang Shilong's Insight into Global Politics and Economy
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
3 mins
Prominent Figures Defy US Life Expectancy Trend: A Call for National Strategy
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
3 mins
From Reel to Real: 'Holby City' Star Rosie Marcel's Personal Medical Crisis
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
3 mins
Bolivia Raises Epidemiological Alert Amid Surge in COVID-19 Cases
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
3 mins
Chinese President Xi Jinping Charts Course for China's Global Rise
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
4 mins
Covid Moonshot: Open-Source Mission Nears Human Trials for Patent-Free Antiviral
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
5 mins
Policy Exchange Report Sparks Debate Over Transgender Inclusion in Sports
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
19 mins
Mexican President's Controversial Remarks on Falling Homicide Rate Ignite Debate
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
23 mins
Indonesian Navy Repels Rohingya Refugee Boat Amid Growing Resentment
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
30 mins
California Grapples with Extraordinary Storms and Massive Waves
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
30 mins
China to Adjust Yuan Index Baskets in 2024 to Reflect Trade Patterns
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
33 mins
Transformations in the Investment Industry: A 2023 Recap
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
33 mins
Estate Planning in Canada: Navigating Wealth Transfer Amid a Growing Senior Population
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
2 hours
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app