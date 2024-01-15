European Stock Markets Lower, Eyes on Davos; German Economy Contracts

European stock markets kicked off the week on a sluggish note, with investors directing their attention towards the impending World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland. The Stoxx 600 index registered a decrease of 0.26% in London trading, primarily driven by a 0.9% dip in bank stocks. On the flip side, travel stocks saw an uptick of 1%.

German Economy Contracts

The global financial scene was further painted in grey hues as the German economy exhibited signs of contraction. Preliminary data from the national statistics agency revealed a 0.3% decrease in GDP for 2023. This downturn has been ascribed to a series of crises such as escalating inflation, surging interest rates, and a decline in domestic and international demand. Despite these challenges, the GDP was still 0.7% higher than pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

The World Economic Forum

Center stage this week is the WEF, taking place from January 14-19, under the banner ‘Rebuilding Trust’. The forum is poised to host discussions on pressing global issues like trade, inflation, supply chain disruptions, technological changes, and conflicts in Middle East and Ukraine. The forum will host notable figures like China’s second-in-command, Li Qiang, and French President Emmanuel Macron.

China’s Market Recovers Losses

Meanwhile, Mainland China’s market managed to claw back some losses after the central bank decided to maintain its medium-term policy loans rate. Contrarily, U.S. markets remained closed on Monday. Goldman Sachs analysts anticipate a positive shift for Europe’s utilities sector, suggesting that stocks associated with renewable energy and power grids might see a rise. Some of these stocks are expected to rise by as much as 30%.

Outlook for Semiconductor Stocks

On a brighter note, semiconductor stocks demonstrated a robust recovery in 2023, with the PHLX Semiconductor index surging by an impressive 65%, significantly outperforming the S&P 500. Major banks such as BofA and UBS remain bullish about the sector’s future. Looking ahead, European markets are expected to open in positive territory with key indices in the U.K., Germany, France, and Italy all poised to start on a higher note. Several economic data releases, including Germany’s GDP figures for 2023, Italian inflation data for December, and the euro zone’s trade balance for November, are eagerly awaited by investors.