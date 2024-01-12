European Stock Markets Anticipate Gains; UK Economy Shows Growth

European stock markets are expected to open with gains, buoyed by investor anticipation of new US inflation data. The UK economy continues to show signs of recovery, with the Office for National Statistics reporting a 0.3% growth in gross domestic product (GDP) for November, outpacing the 0.2% growth economists had anticipated. This growth follows a 0.3% contraction in October, with the services sector emerging as the primary driver.

Asian Market Downturn

Meanwhile, Asian markets have experienced a downturn with China’s annual exports falling for the first time in seven years. Despite this, Japanese stocks have maintained their climb. Goldman Sachs remains positive about technology stocks, particularly within the Asian tech hardware industry, predicting a modest cyclical recovery. The banking giant recognizes the potential influence of artificial intelligence and geopolitical factors on the semiconductor supply chain.

Rate Cuts on the Horizon?

Investors are also looking forward to potential rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Expectations hint at at least three cuts, which could signify an end to the recent escalation in interest rates. Bank of America has pinpointed global companies that are likely to perform well should rates drop. The bank is also considering various scenarios related to the pace of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in comparison to the European Central Bank.

UK Economy: Signs of Recovery

The UK GDP saw a decline of 0.2% over the three months leading to November, a higher figure than the 0.1% drop that was forecasted. Despite this, the economy has shown resilience with promising signs of recovery. The services sector has been instrumental in driving this growth, helping to offset the contraction in October.