Business

European Markets Set to Open Higher as World Economic Forum Kicks Off

author
By: Wojciech Zylm
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:08 am EST
European markets are set to start the new trading week on a positive note, despite an initial dip in the Stoxx 600 index on Monday morning. This optimism comes as global investors gear up for the World Economic Forum (WEF) taking place in Davos, Switzerland, from January 14 to 19. Centered around the theme of “Rebuilding Trust,” the forum promises to be a hub of influential discussions on critical economic and geopolitical issues.

World Economic Forum 2024: Rebuilding Trust

The WEF 2024 is set to host an array of high-profile attendees, including China’s Li Qiang and France’s President Emmanuel Macron, both of whom are scheduled to deliver special addresses. The forum’s agenda includes discussions on global trade, inflation, supply chain dynamics, technological advancements, and the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine.

German Economy Contracted in 2023, but Fared Better than Pre-Pandemic Levels

Simultaneously, economic data reveals that the German economy contracted by 0.3% in 2023, largely due to high inflation, escalating interest rates, and a decline in domestic and foreign demand. Nevertheless, Germany’s GDP in 2023 was 0.7% higher than pre-pandemic levels seen in 2019, indicating a pattern of recovery and resilience.

Anticipated Shift in Capital Intensive Assets and Resilience of the Semiconductor Sector

In the financial markets, analysts at Goldman Sachs predict a favorable turn for capital intensive assets. Renewables and power grids are anticipated to witness a 30% surge, bolstered by an improved outlook on inflation and interest rates. The semiconductor sector also demonstrated robustness, with the PHLX Semiconductor index (Sox) soaring by 65% in 2023, and major banks like BofA and UBS maintaining a bullish stance for the upcoming year.

As we head into the new trading day, major European indices such as the UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC, and Italy’s FTSE MIB are all projected to open in the green. Stakeholders will also be keenly watching the release of Germany’s GDP figures for 2023, along with Italian inflation data for December.

Business Economy Germany
author

Wojciech Zylm

Hailing from Warsaw, Wojciech Zylm is a devoted correspondent with a keen interest in communicating vital global news. Since 2018, he has consistently furthered his journalistic talents, keeping his finger on the pulse of current affairs and political happenings. Infusing facts with compelling narratives, Wojciech provides extensive reports on a myriad of subjects, spanning politics, culture, and technology, ensuring his audience stays abreast and interested. His extraordinary abilities and dedication to his profession solidify his position as a crucial asset in the realm of international journalism.

