Business

European Markets Rise: A Look at UK Economic Growth and Anticipated US Inflation Figures

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
European Markets Rise: A Look at UK Economic Growth and Anticipated US Inflation Figures

In a positive turn of events, European markets witnessed a surge on Friday as investors dissected fresh economic data from the UK and braced themselves for further US inflation figures. The Stoxx 600 index registered a 0.8% increase, with sectors like construction, media, and retail experiencing over 1.1% growth. However, Burberry’s stock, which initially plummeted, hitting the lowest point in the Stoxx 600 following a profit warning owing to reduced demand, later recouped some of its losses. This negative news also cast a shadow on other luxury brands, with giants like Kering, LVMH, and Christian Dior also facing stock market declines.

Rising UK Economy

Adding to the positive market atmosphere, the UK economy exhibited growth in November. The gross domestic product (GDP) expanded by 0.3%, surpassing the expected 0.2% and marking a rebound from the 0.3% contraction witnessed in October. The services sector was largely credited for this growth. However, the GDP for the three months leading to November highlighted a contraction of 0.2%, which was greater than the anticipated 0.1%.

Optimism in Technology Stocks

In other financial news, Goldman Sachs projected an upbeat outlook for technology stocks, particularly spotlighting opportunities within the Asian tech hardware industry. The bank noted that, although a modest cyclical recovery is anticipated, individual stock opportunities should not be overlooked, especially those which could profit from advancements in artificial intelligence and the semiconductor supply chain.

Monitoring Interest Rate Cuts

Investors are also keeping a keen eye on the US Federal Reserve’s hints of potential interest rate cuts following a phase of aggressive rate hikes. Bank of America (BofA) has identified global companies that might excel as rates decrease and is evaluating various scenarios, such as the speed at which the Fed and the European Central Bank may execute rate cuts.

author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

