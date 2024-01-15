European Commission's President Ursula von der Leyen Visits Mexico: A Step Towards Strengthened Partnerships

In a significant move, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, paid a historic visit to Mexico, meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. This rendezvous marked the first in 11 years by a head of the European Commission and aimed to fortify the bilateral relationship and Strategic Partnership between Mexico and the European Union across diverse arenas.

Joint Priorities and Challenges

The presidents engaged in discussions over several joint priorities and challenges. These included combating inequality and poverty, addressing human rights issues, energy transition, climate change, biodiversity loss, migration, health, inflation, and food security, as well as the defense of international law.

Strengthening Economic Ties

Given the status of Mexico and the EU as substantial trading partners and investors in each other's economies, they concurred on pursuing policies that encourage sustainable, resilient, and inclusive economic growth, with a focus on social justice. Collaborative efforts will encompass promoting mutual investment, technology exchange, and knowledge sharing, in a bid to foster a stronger, more resilient economy.

European Union's Global Gateway Initiative

A spokesperson from the European Commission disclosed that the European Union's Global Gateway initiative was also on the discussion table. This initiative will provide support to priority projects in Mexico in areas such as sustainable finance, public health, vaccine production, sustainable energy, and water management.

Both presidents acknowledged Mexico's strategic role as an energy, industrial, and logistical hub for North American and European markets, highlighting the potential for European investment in green hydrogen energy development. This recognition underscores the importance of Mexico's position in the global energy landscape and highlights the potential for future collaboration.

The visit culminated in the signing of a Joint Declaration of Intent between Mexico and the European Investment Bank for sustainable financing strategies within the framework of Mexico-EU political relations. This significant declaration underscores the commitment of both parties to work together towards a sustainable future.