European Commission Unveils 2024 Standardisation Plan: Strategic Priorities Revealed

In a significant move, the European Commission has unveiled its Annual Union Work Programme on European Standardisation (AUWP) for 2024. The blueprint is a strategic roadmap for the development and implementation of standards across the European Union. With inputs from the High-Level Forum on European standardisation, headed by Commissioner Thierry Breton, the plan for 2024 outlines 72 actions that aim to propel EU's policy objectives towards a sustainable, digitally advanced, and resilient Single Market.

Eight Critical Areas for Standardisation

Of the 72 actions listed, the Commission has identified eight crucial areas for standardisation. These include quantum technology, a frontier in technology that holds promise for significant advancements in computing and communication. The focus also extends to critical raw materials, which are vital for the EU's transition to a green and digital economy, but often face supply risks and sustainability challenges.

The other areas of priority are the data economy and digital identity, which are integral to harnessing the potential of digitalisation while ensuring privacy and security. Heat pumps and hydrogen, both crucial for energy transition and climate goals, also find a place in the list. Additionally, the plan underscores the importance of cybersecurity in an increasingly digital world and the need for standards in electric vehicles' charging infrastructure as the EU moves towards cleaner modes of transport.

Shaping the Future of the EU's Single Market

The 2024 AUWP is a testament to the Commission's commitment to a robust, green, and digital Single Market. By setting standards in these eight areas, the Commission aims to drive innovation, secure economic competitiveness, and promote sustainability. The AUWP also marks the second anniversary of the Commission's standardisation strategy, which is designed to reinforce the EU's standing in global markets and bolster a resilient, green, and digital economy through the adoption of standards.

Standardisation plays a pivotal role in the EU's policy framework, helping to ensure consistency, interoperability, and safety across sectors. As the EU continues to navigate the complexities of a rapidly evolving global landscape, the AUWP 2024 serves as a strategic guide, illuminating the path towards a sustainable and digitally advanced future.