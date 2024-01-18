Euro Zone Bond Yields Soar to Six-Week Highs Amid Rate Cut Expectations

On January 18, the euro zone bond yields climbed to six-week highs, influenced by robust US jobs growth data and anticipation of the forthcoming European Central Bank (ECB) rate-setting meeting.

Germany's 10-Year Bond Yield

The 10-year bond yield in Germany, a benchmark for the region, touched 2.31%, reflecting the increase in US yields. The uptick was triggered by reports of a significant reduction in American unemployment claims to the lowest level since the end of 2022. This solid employment data, coupled with remarks from ECB and Federal Reserve officials, and signs of stubborn inflation, compelled investors to recalibrate their expectations from central banks regarding rate cuts.

Money Market Predictions and Rate Cuts

The latest money market predictions suggest a tapering likelihood of ECB rate cuts in the near future. The probability of a rate cut in March has plummeted from almost certain to a mere 20%. A cut in rates is now more likely to occur in April. Deutsche Bank, however, maintains its projection for two 50 basis point rate cuts by the ECB in April and June. This is premised on the assumption that both growth and inflation will dip below the target by mid-2024.

Views of Citi Strategists and ECB's Quiet Period

Citi strategists are of the opinion that while Bund yields may escalate in the short term, they are likely to average around the current levels until the end of March. Furthermore, they argue that the correlation between rate cut prospects and yields may lose strength. Adding to the intrigue is the ECB's quiet period preceding its meeting during which officials will abstain from commenting on monetary policy, a move that could potentially sway market expectations.

Italian 10-Year Government Bond Yields

Meanwhile, Italian 10-year government bond yields held steady at 3.91%. The appetite of investors for higher yields is expected to wane as the ECB eventually trims rates. Analysts at Capital Economics predict that ECB President Christine Lagarde will counter expectations of a rate cut for the first half of the year at the imminent policy meeting. Nevertheless, they still project a rate cut in the second quarter.