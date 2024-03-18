EU and Chile Seal Interim Trade Agreement Boosting Green Economy and Services Sector

The European Union and Chile have finalized an Interim Agreement on trade (iTA), marking a significant milestone in their economic and political relationship. This development concludes the EU's internal ratification process, setting the stage for the agreement's activation, which is anticipated to fortify EU-Chile ties, enhance cooperation, and significantly expand trade.

The iTA, focusing on trade and investment liberalization within the EU's domain, aims to supersede the current EU-Chile association agreement, promising a considerable impact on both economies. With the EU being Chile's third-largest trading partner, about 99.9% of EU exports to Chile will enjoy tariff-free status upon the agreement's implementation. This move is expected to boost EU exports to Chile by up to €4.5 billion, showcasing the agreement's potential to deepen the economic connection between the two entities.

Enhancing Access to Key Resources and Services

One of the standout features of the iTA is its focus on granting better access to crucial raw materials and clean fuels, including lithium, copper, and hydrogen, which are vital for the transition to a green economy. Additionally, the agreement facilitates EU companies in offering services in Chile, covering sectors such as delivery, telecommunications, maritime transport, and financial services. This development not only promises to enhance the investment climate but also aims to level the playing field for EU and Chilean investors and companies, especially in government procurement contracts.

Recognizing the pivotal role of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the economy, the agreement includes a dedicated chapter aimed at ensuring SMEs can fully benefit from the new trade landscape. By cutting red tape and simplifying processes, the iTA seeks to empower these enterprises to thrive under the enhanced EU-Chile economic partnership. The agreement is now poised for activation, pending Chile's completion of its internal ratification process, with the iTA set to expire upon the ratification of the broader Advanced Framework Agreement (AFA) by all EU member states.

The EU and Chile's commitment to updating their association agreement reflects a shared ambition to not only bolster their bilateral relationship but to also embrace the opportunities presented by the green economy and digital transformation. As the agreement moves towards implementation, its effects on trade, investment, and cooperation will undoubtedly be observed keenly by stakeholders on both sides, offering a new chapter in EU-Chile relations.