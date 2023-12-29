Ethiopia Plunges into ‘Default’ Status: Fitch Downgrades Rating Following Missed Payment

International credit rating agency, Fitch, has lowered Ethiopia’s rating on its sole international government bond to ‘default’ following a missed $33 million coupon payment. This critical lapse has resulted in Ethiopia becoming the third African nation to default in the past three years.

Plunging into Default

The $1 billion Eurobond, due for payment on December 11, offered a 14-day grace period. However, the East African nation failed to meet the obligation by the conclusion of the grace period, which ended on Tuesday. The downgraded Eurobond isn’t the only cause for concern. Fitch has downgraded Ethiopia’s long-term foreign currency issuer default rating to ‘RD’ (restricted default) from ‘C’.

With the Eurobond officially in ‘default’ status, debt restructuring becomes a daunting task for Ethiopia. The government is currently engaged in negotiations with creditors to restructure its debt issued in Eurobonds and has managed to reach a debt suspension agreement with several of its creditors. However, the country’s financial needs are extensive, especially in light of the need to rebuild its northern region, ravaged by conflict.

A Dire Financial Situation

High inflation and a foreign currency shortage are compounding Ethiopia’s financial challenges. The country is currently negotiating an aid plan with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). However, it must first reach a debt restructuring agreement with the majority of its creditors. Fitch does not provide outlooks for sovereign ratings that are ‘CCC+’ or lower, underlining the dire financial situation the country is grappling with.