Egypt's Tourism Sector Sees Uptick as Government Unveils New Economic Strategy

Egypt, the land of the Pharaohs, has reported a significant surge in tourist arrivals in the last quarter of 2023, welcoming 3.6 million visitors from around the globe. This figure represents an 8% increase compared to the same period in the previous year, according to local media reports. The rise in tourism is a beacon of hope, indicating a positive trajectory for the country's tourism industry, a sector that is pivotal for Egypt's economy.

A Glance at the Uptick in Tourism

The increase in tourist numbers could be attributed to a variety of factors. Enhanced security measures, effective marketing campaigns, and enriching tourist attractions have all played a role in drawing international visitors to the country. This upturn in tourism is painting an optimistic picture for the continued recovery and growth of Egypt's tourism sector, potentially leading to increased revenue and job creation within the country.

Egypt's Eight-Point Economic Strategy

The Egyptian government has put forth a comprehensive eight-point economic strategy for the period of 2024-2030. The ambitious plan is designed with a goal of achieving an annual growth rate of 6-8% and includes targets for increasing foreign exchange revenues through exports, tourism, Suez Canal revenues, remittances, and foreign direct investment.

Additionally, the government plans to form a cabinet-level committee to negotiate with creditor countries and banks to swap public debt for stakes in state-owned companies. The document also outlines plans to expand Egypt's cultivated land and increase productivity to raise local production of vegetables, fruit, and wheat.

Securing Financial Resilience

In a bid to better prepare for anticipated shocks, disruptions, or stress, Egypt has secured a $250 million loan from the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC). These funds will be used to address Egypt's immediate priorities and enhance economic resilience by financing the purchase of critical petroleum products and agricultural commodities. This development comes at a time when Egypt's gross domestic product (GDP) recorded a 2.65 per cent growth rate at constant prices in the current fiscal year 2023-2024, which represents a slowdown from the previous fiscal year.