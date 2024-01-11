Egypt's Strategic Move: Deploying Technically Skilled Workforce Overseas

In an instrumental move to optimize Egypt's global labor market contribution, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has called for an assembly with several officials to deliberate on the deployment of technically skilled Egyptian workforce to overseas occupations. A key emphasis was laid on the establishment of a robust institutional setup to streamline this process.

Advertisment

Technical Training for Global Employability

Madbouly underscored the importance of priming technical staff for international assignments through specialized learning and training modules, intricately designed in line with the needs of the respective host nations. This would necessitate a comprehensive repository of data detailing the technical staff's numbers, their areas of proficiency, and the requisite training programs.

A Strategic Blueprint for Workforce Export

Advertisment

To ensure the smooth execution of this initiative, Madbouly has instructed the formation of a working group consisting of pertinent ministers. Their mandate is to craft a comprehensive operational strategy for the effective deployment of the technical staff. The Prime Minister's directive reflects a strategic manoeuvre aligned with Egypt's economic aspirations, aiming to augment the role of its workforce in the international labor market.

Anticipated Boost in Remittances

Integral to this initiative is the forecast of an uptick in remittances from Egyptians employed overseas. As per a report from Egypt's Information and Decision Support Center (IDSC), these remittances are projected to witness an average surge of 10% over the 2024-2030 period. This initiative thus plays a central role in the broader economic goals of the country.