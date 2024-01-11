Egypt's Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli's recent tour of several industrial projects within the Suez Canal Economic Zone highlights the Egyptian government's commitment to industrial development and economic growth. Madbouli's inspections included the second phase of heavy industry projects and a new smelting furnace, underscoring the significance of the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt's economic landscape.

Driving Economic Growth Through Industry

During his tour, Madbouli emphasized the role of these industrial projects in boosting Egypt's economy, creating employment opportunities, and establishing the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a crucial hub for regional trade and investment. His visit to the 'Hyma Plastic-Hyma Foam' factory, nested within the industrial zones of Orascom in Sokhna, showcased the government's interest in various stages of production, from raw material processing to the wrapping and packaging of finished goods.

Localizing Industry and Boosting Domestic Production

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of localizing industry and enhancing domestic production for international export during his Suez Canal Economic Zone tour. He toured six factories, including the largest Iron Factory in the Middle East, accentuating the transformation of the SCZone into a trade hub with a strong focus on local industry. Madbouli also commended the integration of road and railway infrastructure, including the creation of a high-speed electric train connecting Al-Sokhna to Alexandria, to enhance logistics networks and local trade.

Fostering Productive Investment Projects

Madbouli's tour of various heavy, medium, and small industrial projects within the Suez Canal Economic Zone signifies the state's commitment to fostering productive investment projects. His visit to the Ezz Steel Factory group of companies and the briefing on their development activities further underline this commitment. The Sokhna Industrial Zone, ready to accommodate various types of industries, especially heavy industries, is strategically located near the New Administrative Capital and the Port of Sokhna, offering access to global markets.