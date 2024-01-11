en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Egypt’s Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:42 pm EST
Egypt’s Prime Minister Tours Industrial Projects in Suez Canal Economic Zone

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouli’s recent tour of several industrial projects within the Suez Canal Economic Zone highlights the Egyptian government’s commitment to industrial development and economic growth. Madbouli’s inspections included the second phase of heavy industry projects and a new smelting furnace, underscoring the significance of the Suez Canal Economic Zone in Egypt’s economic landscape.

Driving Economic Growth Through Industry

During his tour, Madbouli emphasized the role of these industrial projects in boosting Egypt’s economy, creating employment opportunities, and establishing the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a crucial hub for regional trade and investment. His visit to the ‘Hyma Plastic-Hyma Foam’ factory, nested within the industrial zones of Orascom in Sokhna, showcased the government’s interest in various stages of production, from raw material processing to the wrapping and packaging of finished goods.

Localizing Industry and Boosting Domestic Production

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of localizing industry and enhancing domestic production for international export during his Suez Canal Economic Zone tour. He toured six factories, including the largest Iron Factory in the Middle East, accentuating the transformation of the SCZone into a trade hub with a strong focus on local industry. Madbouli also commended the integration of road and railway infrastructure, including the creation of a high-speed electric train connecting Al-Sokhna to Alexandria, to enhance logistics networks and local trade.

Fostering Productive Investment Projects

Madbouli’s tour of various heavy, medium, and small industrial projects within the Suez Canal Economic Zone signifies the state’s commitment to fostering productive investment projects. His visit to the Ezz Steel Factory group of companies and the briefing on their development activities further underline this commitment. The Sokhna Industrial Zone, ready to accommodate various types of industries, especially heavy industries, is strategically located near the New Administrative Capital and the Port of Sokhna, offering access to global markets.

0
Business Economy Egypt
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
2 mins ago
European Banking Chiefs in Athens for Crucial Discussions
The capital of Greece, Athens, is currently playing host to two eminent figures in the European banking sector. Dominique Laboureix and Claudia Buch, the chairs of the Single Resolution Board (SRB) and the Supervisory Board of the European Central Bank (SSM) respectively, are in the city for a series of critical deliberations over a span
European Banking Chiefs in Athens for Crucial Discussions
Wiltshire Council to Secure Salisbury City Hall's Future with Long-term Lease
6 mins ago
Wiltshire Council to Secure Salisbury City Hall's Future with Long-term Lease
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive
7 mins ago
Shelley Washburn Assumes Role as Vice President, Marketing and CMO at Group 1 Automotive
Nexii Secures Initial Order for Restructuring, Remains Committed to Sustainable Building Solutions
3 mins ago
Nexii Secures Initial Order for Restructuring, Remains Committed to Sustainable Building Solutions
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces January 2024 Distribution and Forward-Looking Statements
3 mins ago
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Announces January 2024 Distribution and Forward-Looking Statements
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
3 mins ago
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Latest Headlines
World News
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
2 mins
Moose Confidently Challenges Alex Shelley Ahead of TNA Hard to Kill
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
3 mins
Pete Carroll's Coaching Journey: A Twist in the Tale
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
3 mins
Study Highlights Price Disparities in Colonoscopy Procedures: A Case for Site-Neutral Payments
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
3 mins
Butch Carter vs Marcus Camby: A Conflict Beyond The Court
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
5 mins
Toronto's Challenges: Brewing Concerns, Healthcare Crisis, and Tax Hikes
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
6 mins
Walk-On Player Griffin Waiss Seeks New Opportunities via Transfer Portal
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
6 mins
UK and US Unite in Coordinated Strikes Against Houthi Rebels
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
7 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
7 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
8 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app